"Kanye's on his rants again": Comments flood Kanye West's Instagram as he alleges GAP shoot with his kids was canceled 

Kanye West, currently known as the savior for the label Gap, is not so happy with the partnership lately. In a post on his official Instagram handle on August 31, Kanye called out Gap for copying YGEBB and canceling a shoot with his kids.

The social media post highlighted a screenshot of a personal chat between Kanye and an unknown person, who claimed that the brand, Gap, is "copying YGEBB," dubbed the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga.

In the shared photo, a kid was seen wearing a sweatshirt with a "GAP" logo at the center of the chest, a staple style for Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collections. In the post's caption, Kanye West alleged that the label Gap "canceled" a photo shoot with his children - North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint - without his knowledge.

The social media post sent many Kanye West fans and haters into a frenzy and led them to complain in the comment section.

Many fans favored Kanye West, while others claimed that Kanye needed to sort out his issues privately instead of posting them on social media.

Fans' reaction to Kanye West's latest quibble with Gap over a canceled photoshoot with his kids and copying of designs

Kanye West is known to express his feelings openly - lately, on his Instagram handle - which his fans truly enjoy. In the latest Instagram post, Kanye informed his fans about the issues he is facing with Gap.

The post highlighted two issues, Gap canceling a photo shoot with his kids without telling him and Gap copying a sweatshirt that looked like a mirror image of his previous designs for Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collections.

Kanye West's fans immediately called out Gap for their actions and appreciated Kanye as the "GOAT" and "father." Fans also suggested Kanye to go solo and remove his affiliations with Adidas and Gap, as he has frequently suggested both the labels of copying his intellectual property.

A few fans also suggested that Gap needs Kanya, and they should respect his name. Kanye is known as a savior for the label Gap when it was under water.

The public reaction didn't stop here. As usual, many were against Kanye and said that he is always "ranting."

A few fans also asked Kanye to create his separate line and why he is doing this (ranting) again. Others claimed that the sweatshirt on Kid isn't copying as it is a plain gray shirt with a "GAP" logo.

What did Kanye West do next?

Kanye West is not known to sit on the sidelines. Being true to his nature, he immediately shared his plans with the public. He later posted a six-minute video on his official Instagram handle, reiterating his commitment to the label, Gap, and the YZY Gap collaboration.

He referred to his collab as a "life mission" and said,

“This country is based on industry, and with us—collectively—we all have a responsibility to bring it back. … We can do it with this team. This is bigger than us, and we shouldn’t argue amongst ourselves. But I’m saying I have to go pull that sword out the stone. You either believe me or I’m going to show you. … You’re gonna see it.”

He highlighted a few company mistakes and said the youth purchase most of the Gap products at reseller sites instead of retail stores and websites.

Following this Instagram post, Kanye posted another screenshot that discussed his plans for the upcoming Yeezy retail expansion stores.

In the Instagram post, Kanye posted a note which read his intention to open Yeezy's retail stores worldwide, starting with the USA. His first Yeezy store will open in Atlanta, followed by the rest of the 49 states.

The note further read that he will buy land or a building in all 50 states from any of his followers and wants to connect with the right people with at least 10 years of retail experience. The note reads,

“Who would be best to open it? … Anyone who has over 10 years of retail experience and is ready to change the world, post your Instagram handle or store location in the comments and we’ll find you."

West further pointed out that Yeezy stores have always been a part of his plan. In fact, he signed with Adidas and Gap because both the labels agreed to help build permanent brick-and-mortar stores for Yeezy, but neither company has kept the promise. He wrote,

"I signed with both Adidas and Gap because it contractually stated they would build permanent stores which neither of the company has done even though I saved both those companies at the same time."

In the progression, Kanye shared a screenshot of his FaceTime call with American rapper 2 Chainz, and in the caption, he claimed that the ATL legend is connecting him with the city's mayor.

Later, Kanye appreciated his fans and started posting texts from Fivio Foreign, Justin LaBoy, The Superior Shop, Pusha-T, and many more, who are coming forward to help Kanye with his plans for the Yeezy retail expansion.

This latest Gap-focused update comes after Kanye claimed that the label held a meeting about him in his absence. He captioned his post,

“Gap held a meeting about me without me?”

In the post, he showed the label's recently released reflective visor, the YR 2022 YZYGAP SHDZ model, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

He has previously also shared other criticisms about his partnership with Gap, including during his interview with Drink Champs. He talked about the time of the "perfect hoodie" rollout in which he wasn't happy with Gap and took issue with how the pieces were presented in the promo.

