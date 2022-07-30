"Insidious vibes": North West's creepy sketches for Yeezy go viral

9-year-old North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, seems to be walking in the footsteps of her stylish celebrity parents. On Juy 29, Kim shared some snaps of her daughter on her Instagram posing in a pair of futuristic glasses from her ex-husband's Yeezy fashion line. While she might have a modeling streak in her, North is also quite the artist.

Mom Kim also shared her daughter's sketches captioned: "NORTH SKETCHES FOR YEEZY". The drawings were done on blue paper with a black marker featuring two faces, one of which was adorned with black braided hair. North seems to have taken inspiration from singer and Fenty owner Rihanna, whose pictures are seen around her designs.

North West is seen sporting glasses from Yeezy's range (image via Instagram/KimKardashian)

While this was a cute moment captured by a mother in awe of her daughter, it seemed like the internet had far from pleasant observations to make. People were quick to point out the drawings' resemblance to aliens and demons. Some even took the chance to make personal comments on North's appearance.

Goldie @Goldspiracy @KimKardashian Y’all teaching the kids about Aliens or Satanic stuff? @KimKardashian Y’all teaching the kids about Aliens or Satanic stuff?

One of the comments said, "This is giving me insidious vibes."

Netizens are poking fun at North West's drawings online. (image via instagram/@defnoodles)

Some users suggested taking North to a therapist.

❤️🇺🇸 @nmc2929 @KimKardashian She’d be sent for a psych eval if she did that at school. @KimKardashian She’d be sent for a psych eval if she did that at school.

Kristen @Kristenosness @KimKardashian And yet we are meant to believe she painted this last year @KimKardashian And yet we are meant to believe she painted this last year https://t.co/co4GHpryjY

9-year-old North West is the eldest among her three siblings - Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Kim Kardasian shows support for ex-husband Kanye West's Yeezy by sharing photos of daughter North West

Kim and Kanye have tried to keep things cordial post their seperation (image via shutterstock/Gregory Pace)

Kim Kardashian was declared legally single at a US court hearing in March, amid divorce proceedings with ex-husband Kanye West, but the celebrity ex-couple continue to support each other on a personal and professional level.

Kim Kardashian is the co-founder of Skims, an American shapewear and clothing brand, and has shared a couple of photos of their 9-year-old daughter with 73.2 million followers on her Twitter account, wearing a cool pair of shades from her father’s Yeezy range.

The 41-year-old entrepreneur has revealed that her ex-husband Kanye West helped her skincare collection, SKKN. In an Instagram story promoting the beauty products, Kim said:

"My creative process wouldn’t have been complete and I always give credit where credit is due without Kanye.

She continued:

"He brought his team and introduced me to Willo and we came up with the new name.’

West also showed support for Kardashian when she hosted “Saturday Night Live” earlier this month. According to a source:

“Nothing’s changed. He is still her family, and they are friends. They’ve been working on their friendship for the kids, and continue to support each other. He’ll always be her family, and they’ll always support each other.”

The celebrity couple, who have been married for more than five years have four children together namely, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

North West is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter (image via getty images/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff)

Post separation, the two seem to be moving on in their personal lives, as Kim started dating actor and comedian Pete Davidson after breaking up with Kanye. Kanye was first rumored to be dating actress Julia Fox in early 2022, followed by influencer Chaney Jones, who interestingly resembles Kim in appearance.

