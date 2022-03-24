"I finally started talking to a therapist after Indian Wells, it only took like a year after French Open" - Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka recently revealed that she began consulting a therapist after the events that transpired at Indian Wells a few days ago.

Osaka, who revealed during last year's French Open that she has been suffering from depression since 2018, was reduced to tears at the Californian event after being heckled by a member of the crowd.

The incident in question occurred early in the match against Veronika Kudermetova. With the Russian serving right after Osaka got broken, someone in the crowd shouted out, "Naomi, you suck."

The Japanese looked rattled and approached the chair umpire, asking for permission to address the fan on the mic but was refused. She eventually received a 6-0, 6-4 beatdown and, after the result, openly admitted that she was extremely disturbed by the incident.

After her win over Astra Sharma at the Miami Open on Wednesday, Naomi Osaka was asked if she had taken any steps to combat such breakdowns. She revealed that she had begun seeing a therapist for her mental health concerns, which came to the fore during Roland Garros last year.

"Yeah, so -- hmm. I don't know if I'm allowed to say this, but I finally started talking to a therapist after Indian Wells," Osaka said. "It only took like a year after French Open."

The four-time Major champion revealed that her therapist has devised "strategies" to help her deal with her problems.

"Yeah, I don't know, she kind of like told me strategies and stuff," the Japanese said. "I realize how helpful it is. I'm glad that I have people around me that told me to, like, go in that direction. But, yeah, I was basically just remembering all the things that she told me to do, just to take deep breaths and reset myself when I need to."

When Osaka spoke to the media after the heckling incident at Indian Wells, she revealed how the situation reminded her of the ugly racially charged heckling that the Williams sisters were subject to at the same event in 2001.

"I just wanted to say thank you. I feel like I've cried enough on camera. To be be honest, I've gotten heckled before. It didn't really bother me. But heckled here, like, I've watched a video of Venus and Serena [Williams] getting heckled here, and if you've never watched it, you should watch it," Naomi Osaka said. "I don't know why, but it went into my head and it got replayed a lot. I'm trying not to cry, but I just wanted to say thank you."

"I think I need to stay grounded" - Naomi Osaka

During the press conference, Naomi Osaka was asked to elaborate on her position in life as things stood. After revealing that she has been pondering this question for "a while," Osaka explained that she would see all her achievements henceforth as a "bonus."

That said, she asserted that she remains keen to win tournaments and Slams.

"Yeah, I've been kind of reflecting on it for a while," Naomi Osaka said. "For me, I kind of realize, like, anything that I do from this point is like a bonus. Of course, I want to win all the tournaments that I play. I want to win more Grand Slams."

Naomi Osaka stressed that she intends to be "grateful for being healthy" given how injuries and illness have ravaged the careers of many tennis players. She also reckons that she needs to keep her feet firmly planted on the ground despite her enormous success at an early age.

"But at this point in my life, I just want to be grateful for being healthy," Naomi Osaka added. "There's a lot of really good players that might get injured or might get sick. I actually haven't gotten injured ever. Granted my career is quite short. Yeah, just think of everything that I do as a bonus now. I've been able to achieve a lot. Hopefully I achieve more. But I think I need to stay grounded."

