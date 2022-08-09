Why was Fetty Wap arrested? Rapper jailed over threatening Facetime call

Fetty Wap was arrested in New Jersey on August 8 for reportedly threatening an individual and showing off his gun during a FaceTime conversation.

The rapper was presented in a federal court in the Eastern District of New York. His bond was revoked by U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke the same day.

Reasons behind Fetty Wap’s arrest

Fetty Wap threatened to kill an unidentified individual on FaceTime. The court documents stated that the government found a video where the musician issued threats back in December 2021.

He pointed a gun at the individual and said,

“Imma kill you and everybody you with. I’m gonna kill you.”

He kept on repeating the words during the call and violated the conditions of his release in November last year on a $500,000 bond after being accused of possessing and selling controlled substances.

Fetty Wap performs on stage at o2 Forum Kentish Town (Image via Ollie Millington/Getty Images)

Wap was arrested by the FBI in October 2021 on federal drug charges for distributing drugs in New York during Rolling Loud New York. He was among six people accused of similar charges, including distribution of more than 100 kilograms or 220 pounds of drugs to dealers who sold them in New Jersey and Long Island, New York.

The 31-year-old has already faced other legal issues in the past. Several lawsuits have been filed against him on charges of copyright infringement, defamation, property damage, and assault.

He was arrested in November 2017 on a Brooklyn highway on charges of drunk driving, reckless endangerment, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, illegally changing lanes, and drag racing.

Everything known about Fetty Wap

Also known as Willie Junior Maxwell II, he developed an interest in music in 2013. His first single, Trap Queen, was released in 2014 and it became popular on SoundCloud.

He then signed a recording contract with 300 Entertainment and continued to make new songs. His second single, 679 was released in June 2015 and its music video received a positive response on YouTube. Wap’s third single, My Way, entered the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, and Wap became the first rapper since Enimem in 2013 with three songs in the top 20 spots on the chart.

Fetty Wap’s fourth song, Again, was also a hit and his first self-titled album was released in September 2015. He then released two mixtapes, Coke Zoo and Zoo 16: The Mixtape, and received two nominations at the 58th Grammy Awards.

Wap released his next single, Jimmy Choo, in February 2016 and was featured on Fifth Harmony’s song, All in My Head (Flex). He released two more singles the same year, titled Wake Up and Make You Feel Good. His next release was a mixtape, Zoovier.

Fetty Wap continued to release more successful singles and released a mixtape, Lucky No. 7 in June 2017 and an EP, For My Fans III: The Final Chapter in January 2018. His next mixtape, Bruce Wayne, was released in 2018 followed by Trap & B in February 2020.

