"I got an Amber 2.0": Johnny Depp unsealed court documents reveal shocking texts with Marilyn Manson 

Several unsealed court documents from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's high-profile defamation trial reveal shocking texts exchanged by the actor and Goth rocker Marilyn Manson.

According to Marca, several alleged Johnny Depp fans paid $3,000 to open the undisclosed court documents from the case. Although they intended on finding out more hard evidence against Heard, the documents revealed something completely different.

In documents reviewed and posted by the New York Post, Depp and Manson had an alleged text conversation in 2016. In the conversation, Manson allegedly compared his current wife Lindsay Usich, to Amber Heard.

Manson wrote:

"I got an amber 2.0. Lindsay just puled an amber on me…please delete”

The reference was of 2016 when Usich asked for a restraining order against Marilyn Manson after she claimed that he had drugs at home and would "beat her up."

To this, Johnny Depp replied:

“I been reading A LOT of material on that and sociopathic behavior…it is f***ing real my brother!! My ex-c—t is g*dd**n TEXTBOOK!!!”

Post this, Manson made reference to a 2016 incident when the police were called to Johnny Depp and Heard's house, stating:

“I got a serious police amber type scenarios with L’s (Lindsay Usich) family. I’m f***ing stressing. I don’t know if you are back but I need asylum somewhere because I think the cops might be headed my way.”

Amber Heard's lawyers had mentioned during the trial that Depp and Manson would consume drugs together. The Pirates of the Caribbean star himself admitted that he used to do "pills" with Manson. He said:

"Yes, we drank together and we've had cocaine together maybe a couple of times."

During the trial, Depp also joked about once giving a pill to Manson so that "he would stop talking so much."

Johnny Depp had painted a different picture of Amber Heard during the trial

As per court documents reviewed by the Daily Beast, an unsealed request was made by Johnny Depp's team to oppose a mental examination of the star. They stated that he should not be put through an independent medical examination. The reason given in the documents was because Johnny "Is Not Alleging Harm Based On A Specific Physical or Mental Injury.”

The documents further read:

“Mr. Depp does not allege a specific cause of action for intentional or negligent infliction of emotional distress; does not assert that Ms. Heard’s actions caused him a specific psychiatric injury; and does not claim that Ms. Heard’s actions caused him to experience unusually severe emotional distress.”

The outlet also mentions that the unsealed documents consisted of text conversations between Heard and Depp's former assistant Stephen Deuters from 2014. The conversations are from after the alleged incident involving Depp kicking Heard during a private jet flight occurred.

The evidence was dubbed inadmissable during the trial even though it was presented in Depp's UK trial.

The texts from Deuters apparently read:

"If someone was truly honest with him about how bad it really was, he would be appalled. I’m sad he does not have a better way to really know the severity of his actions yesterday. Unfortunately for me, I remember them in full, in full detail, everything that happened. He was appalled, when I told him he kicked you, he cried.”

Depp then texted Amber Heard apologizing for his behavior and stating that he would never do it again.

The Edward Scissorhands actor said:

"My illness somehow crept up and grabbed me … I feel so bad for letting you down.”

However, Brown Rudnick, Depp's lawyers, could not retrieve any message records from the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star's iCloud. They ultimately stated that the texts were "missing."

