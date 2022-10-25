What did Kanye say about Adidas? Contract deal explored as retail giant ends partnership over antisemitic controversy 

Adidas has cut ties with Kanye West. The German sportswear giant received immense flack for not taking a public stance following the rapper’s series of antisemitic statements. After amassing heaping backlash, the brand announced that their partnership has come to an end.

Nathalie Jacoby @nathaliejacoby1 Would you join me in boycotting Adidas for refusing to ‘cut ties’ with Kanye West after his continued anti-Semitic rants? Would you join me in boycotting Adidas for refusing to ‘cut ties’ with Kanye West after his continued anti-Semitic rants?

Adidas released a statement on Tuesday that announced that they do not tolerate antisemitic statements and “any other sort of hate speech." They also described the Donda rapper’s recent anti-Jew remarks as “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.” They added:

“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

This comes after Kanye West’s recent podcast interview with Drink Champs. In their 16th episode, the 45-year-old rapper claimed that Adidas could not end their relationship with him. West boldly said:

“I can say antisemitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what? Now what?”

Alexander S. Vindman @AVindman

This dude Kanye is a clown. @adidas what do you think about this? He seems to imply you’re okay with antisemitism. This dude Kanye is a clown. @adidas what do you think about this? He seems to imply you’re okay with antisemitism. https://t.co/iGjLnMoPGL

Following the rapper’s now infamous interview, Adidas was forced to take action against the Yeezy-designer. The hashtag "Boycott Adidas" was trending across social media platforms, with customers demanding the brand take a stand against their biggest collaborator.

Everything to know about Adidas’ tie up with Kanye West

According to Sole Retriever, the duo’s collaborative project generated upwards of $1.5 billion in 2020. In 2019, the two nearly made $1.3 billion. After boasting a royalty rate of 15% for each sneaker sold, he stands at nearly $150 million prior to taxes.

According to Bloomberg, Adidas and West have a "profit-sharing agreement" rather than a "typical licensing deal." This would mean that Kanye West only held responsibility for his creativity and designs. His Mascotte Holdings, Inc. would also allow West's "Yeezy" name to be used on Adidas' products, which both parties have agreed upon.

Although the Praise God singer evidently made multi-millions through his partnership, the two entities have expressed difficulties working with each other. Recently, Kanye “Ye” West announced that he did not wish to renew his contract with Adidas following its expiry. In an interview with Bloomberg, he said:

“It's time for me to go it alone. It's fine. I made the companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever.”

He added:

“Now it’s time for Ye to make the new industry. No more companies stranding in between me and the audience.”

Although the duo have been part of a lengthy partnership, West has not shied away from criticizing the company. He accused Adidas of stealing Yeezy's designs. He also publicly criticized the brand’s Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted and other board members.

SK⚡️ @raptalksk kanye first got dropped by kim kardashian, then balenciaga, he’s been under review by adidas, and now def jam cut ties with good music, and there’s prob more to come. he did it to himself but a legacy as legendary as his getting tarnished in real time is sad to watch kanye first got dropped by kim kardashian, then balenciaga, he’s been under review by adidas, and now def jam cut ties with good music, and there’s prob more to come. he did it to himself but a legacy as legendary as his getting tarnished in real time is sad to watch

However, as Kanye West continued to slam the company on Instagram, Adidas decided to “place their partnership under review.”

As news of the end of their partnership came into being, Bloomberg reported that Adidas’ shares fell 4% in morning trading in Frankfurt.

Kanye makes antisemitic remarks across social media platforms

Adidas is not the first company to cut ties with Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband. GAP, Balenciaga, talent agency CAA and JPMorganChase recently ended their relationship as well.

This comes after the rapper made anti-Semitic remarks on social media and in interviews. Now-infamously, he said on Twitter that he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Brian Tyler Cohen @briantylercohen



Their silence says it all. It really is incredible that Kanye West could say, "I can say anti-Semitic things and @adidas can't drop me," and Adidas chooses to do exactly that.Their silence says it all. It really is incredible that Kanye West could say, "I can say anti-Semitic things and @adidas can't drop me," and Adidas chooses to do exactly that.Their silence says it all.

Since then, he has been banned from Instagram and Twitter.

Vernon Jones @VernonForGA



But the liberals who Black lives don’t matter too are angry at White Lives Matter just as much as any other life.But the liberals who Black lives don’t matter too are angry at @kanyewest because he flipped the script on them! White Lives Matter just as much as any other life. But the liberals who Black lives don’t matter too are angry at @kanyewest because he flipped the script on them! https://t.co/xEMj5GMHo5

During his YZYSZN9 Paris Fashion Week show, he also controversially wore a t-shirt which read “White Lives Matter” which unsurprisingly left followers, the fashion community and political commentators livid.

