"Only saying this to save face and save brand": Kim Kardashian speaks out amid Kanye's antisemitic controversy, leaves internet divided

American media personality Kim Kardashian has divided the internet after she finally broke her silence over her ex-husband Kanye West's antisemitic comments.

On October 24, the 40-year-old star took to her Twitter handle to share her thoughts on West's latest slew of controversies, without mentioning his name, and criticized his hate speech and antics. Supporting the Jewish community, she said:

"Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

Chelle (Ye’s Christian CTO) @michellemudave @KimKardashian You know what people have done to your ex husband in the past to spark him mentioning people, I believe you’re only saying this to save face and save brand. @KimKardashian You know what people have done to your ex husband in the past to spark him mentioning people, I believe you’re only saying this to save face and save brand.

Kim Kardashian has faced severe backlash over the last few weeks for staying silent after Kanye West publicly shared anti-semitic thoughts on social media and during interviews which have tainted his image.

After Kim Kardashian criticized West's latest antics, netizens bashed her for speaking up weeks after the rapper first sparked controversy with his "White Lives Matter" t-shirt.

While several users mocked Kardashian for her tweet, others called the beauty mogul a "hypocrite" and stated that she issued a statement only to save her brand, SKIMS, from any financial loss.

Tracy Walder @tracy_walder @KimKardashian He made these comments days ago, and you are just now speaking out. You should have done so immediately. You don’t need a PR team to formulate a response to this. I’ve always thought you were part what’s wrong with American culture, turns out, I was right. @KimKardashian He made these comments days ago, and you are just now speaking out. You should have done so immediately. You don’t need a PR team to formulate a response to this. I’ve always thought you were part what’s wrong with American culture, turns out, I was right.

Yeezyrih #FENTYBOWL @Yeeezyrih you are a hero! @KimKardashian Wow thank you Kim, you are so brave. Glad to know it was the so called “anti-semitism” instead of the so called “anti-black” rhetoric that led you to speak outyou are a hero! @KimKardashian Wow thank you Kim, you are so brave. Glad to know it was the so called “anti-semitism” instead of the so called “anti-black” rhetoric that led you to speak out ❤️ you are a hero!

Erin Ryan @morninggloria @KimKardashian Wow Kim thank u for finally ending anti semitism thru tweeting @KimKardashian Wow Kim thank u for finally ending anti semitism thru tweeting

Psaratt @Sunshineonetwo @rmayemsinger

That’s the only reason why they are speaking out. Only out of selfish fear of losing money, will they ever talk.

She could care less about her own Armenian culture, she built her SKIMS factory in Turkey of all places. @KimKardashian Kim’s just afraid to lose business deals.That’s the only reason why they are speaking out. Only out of selfish fear of losing money, will they ever talk.She could care less about her own Armenian culture, she built her SKIMS factory in Turkey of all places. @rmayemsinger @KimKardashian Kim’s just afraid to lose business deals. That’s the only reason why they are speaking out. Only out of selfish fear of losing money, will they ever talk. She could care less about her own Armenian culture, she built her SKIMS factory in Turkey of all places.

Amidst the backlash, some users also supported Kim Kardashian and said that she is not responsible for Kanye West's behavior since he is her ex-husband. They also sympathized with her for having to live with the rapper for years.

Skyler Bowring @skylerbowring @KimKardashian Y’all need to give her a break. I can’t even imagine how embarrassed she is. Kanye’s behavior has absolutely NOTHING to do with Kim and she is not to blame for A SINGLE thing he says. Stop making excuses for his actions. Hold him accountable. @KimKardashian Y’all need to give her a break. I can’t even imagine how embarrassed she is. Kanye’s behavior has absolutely NOTHING to do with Kim and she is not to blame for A SINGLE thing he says. Stop making excuses for his actions. Hold him accountable.

Victoriaaaa @vicmcclurg @kastle1 @KimKardashian Woman aren't responsible for apologizing for their husbands, ex's, boyfriends etc. Kanye needs to be held accountable for his own actions. Kim doesn't owe us anything when it comes to Kanye. @kastle1 @KimKardashian Woman aren't responsible for apologizing for their husbands, ex's, boyfriends etc. Kanye needs to be held accountable for his own actions. Kim doesn't owe us anything when it comes to Kanye.

JB @JBtown321 @KimKardashian We see why you left Kanye W. Sorry for the years and struggles you’ve been through with him @KimKardashian We see why you left Kanye W. Sorry for the years and struggles you’ve been through with him

David @linuxnerd6996 I really hope Kim K fights the court to have Kanye's parental rights terminated. This man is a fucking maniac and danger to his kids. I really hope Kim K fights the court to have Kanye's parental rights terminated. This man is a fucking maniac and danger to his kids.

Rebecca Loewenthal @BeccaLoewenthal @KimKardashian Thank you for speaking out. It is vitally important. I feel for your position. It’s hard speaking out on an issue that you know agitates a volatile person (that has often lashed out against you) and from whom you can’t 100% separate because of the children you share. @KimKardashian Thank you for speaking out. It is vitally important. I feel for your position. It’s hard speaking out on an issue that you know agitates a volatile person (that has often lashed out against you) and from whom you can’t 100% separate because of the children you share.

Aminta Spencer @AmintaSpencer @KimKardashian I’m not fan but I can’t ignore that Kim is probably the most well known woman in the world, when she decided to leave her husband he put her through public hell, she’s still having to clean up his mess. There are a lot of women out there who know exactly what this feels like. @KimKardashian I’m not fan but I can’t ignore that Kim is probably the most well known woman in the world, when she decided to leave her husband he put her through public hell, she’s still having to clean up his mess. There are a lot of women out there who know exactly what this feels like.

StandWithUs @StandWithUs @KimKardashian Thank you, Kim Kardashian, for speaking out against antisemitism and standing in solidarity with the Jewish people. @KimKardashian Thank you, Kim Kardashian, for speaking out against antisemitism and standing in solidarity with the Jewish people.

liz @LizSoylatte12 @jenresisted @KimKardashian She is not married to him. She doesn’t have to say anything really @jenresisted @KimKardashian She is not married to him. She doesn’t have to say anything really

Kim Kardashian's tweet and criticism of Kanye West's comments comes two days after singer Boy George called out the businesswoman for not addressing the rapper's controversial behavior.

In a video posted on his Instagram handle, the 61-year-old said:

"I'm appalled that Kim Kardashian hasn't come out and added her voice to this debate, because this woman has children with Kanye, so she must understand as a mother what it feels like for little Jewish children to hear these f***ing comments, how demoralising and terrifying it must be."

He also added the unfair treatment he has recieved over the years for being a gay man.

"As a gay man I have experienced years of prejudice, you know, so the idea of doing that to someone else based on their race or their colour or their s*xuality or their gender is just f***ing appalling to me, and it should be appalling to you."

Kanye West's longtime talent agency reportedly cut ties with him after controversial comments

Kanye West's latest controversial antics have garnered a lot of backlash and criticism for his behavior. Most recently, the co-leaders of film and television studio MRC, have scrapped a documentary about West for posting anti-semitic statements in the past few weeks.

In a statement posted by Deadline on October 24, Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley wrote:

“This morning, after discussion with our film-makers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West. We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Kanye "Ye" West's longtime talent agency CAA has also cut ties with the rapper and asked Hollywood to boycott him for his comments.

In a company-wide email, CEO of William Morris Endeavor, Ari Emanuel, wrote:

“We can’t support hate speech, bigotry or antisemitism. Please support the boycott of Kanye West.”

Kanye West's slew of controversies began after he wore a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week. He then shared a series of anti-semitic posts on his Instagram handle and claimed that Sean "Diddy" Combs was "controlled" by the Jewish people.

West's Instagram and Twitter handles were temporarily restricted for violating the social media platforms' norms. However, this did not stop the rapper as he went on to share his thoughts in interviews.

