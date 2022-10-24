Will Adidas drop Kanye? Nazi controversy surfaces online as retail giant comes under severe backlash over lack of response in antisemitic row  

Adidas is receiving immense backlash for continuing their partnership with Kanye West after the latter has continuously made anti-Semitic remarks.

The rapper claimed that the brand would never severe ties with him. Now, customers are demanding that the brand does so and warned them that they will stop purchasing their products if they refuse to.

The Donda rapper appeared on the Drink Champs podcast and made a series of problematic statements. Along with claiming that George Floyd died of fentanyl usage, he also boasted that he could make anti-Jew remarks without any interference from Adidas. He said on the podcast:

“The thing about it being Adidas is like, I can say antisemitic s**t and they can’t drop me. I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what? Now what?”

Prior to West's podcast appearance, Adidas had released a statement about their partnership with Kanye West. They said:

“After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period.”

Adidas likely to release statement about Kanye West's antisemitic remarks

It seems like netizens are not satisfied with the sportswear company’s announcement. With the soaring backlash against the German company, it is likely that they will be forced to cut ties with Kanye West or at least issue a public statement on the matter.

Bloomberg reviewed that West’s sneakers and apparel collaboration with Adidas AG and Gap were valued between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion.

Although Gap has cut ties with the rapper, Adidas has not made an announcement about doing so. It is possible that the brand hopes that the wrath against Kanye West boils down, so that they do not lose on their profitable partnership.

Netizens react to Kanye West’s partnership with Adidas

Internet users have been incredibly disturbed by Kanye West’s anti-Jew remarks in recent weeks. Many were enraged to see Adidas not take a public stand against the rapper-designer. Netizens have since urged the brand to cut ties with the 45-year-old, similar to the likes of Balenciaga and Gap.

Netizens pledged that they would “boycott” Adidas until they disassociate with the Famous rapper. A few comments online read:

I was just at Kohl's today shopping for some new leggings. There were a lot of options from several companies. One brand I did NOT buy? Adidas. My wallet is my voice for my choice.

𝙶𝚎𝚖™💎🏳️‍🌈🧙🏻‍♀️ @Lady_Star_Gem If you need more reasons to boycott Adidas other than Kanye.



The brothers who created Adidas & Puma worked with the Nazi government leading to both of them joining the Nazi party in the 1930s.



Their shoe factory was key supplier to clubs in the Hitler Youth after Nazi takeover. If you need more reasons to boycott Adidas other than Kanye.The brothers who created Adidas & Puma worked with the Nazi government leading to both of them joining the Nazi party in the 1930s.Their shoe factory was key supplier to clubs in the Hitler Youth after Nazi takeover.

I'm a loyal customer, but I refuse to buy any more of your products unless you condemn & cut ties w Kanye. Thinking of getting some On Clouds. Can anyone recommend?

Adidas’ Nazi-history resurfaces online

In light of Kanye West’s anti-Semitic remarks circulating online, Adidas’ history of supporting the Nazi army has surfaced online. The brand was founded by Adolf “Adi” Dassler, an early member of the Nazi party. Adi Dassler and his brother Rudi’s, Dassler brothers’ athletic shoes company was discontinued during World War II so that the army could build a tank weapon capable of blowing up Allied tanks at their manufacturing site.

It is important to note that Adidas does not hold similar political views in recent times. However, considering the sensitivity of the situation and the brand’s history, netizens are unsurprisingly expecting a stringent response from the company.

Meanwhile, Adidas continues to sell the latest Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Salt” sneakers. The sold-out shoes were listed for $230. Coming forward, there are other Yeezy-branded shoes being sold by the brand. TMZ reports that they will be sold between $200-$300.

