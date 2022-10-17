Kanye West’s comments on George Floyd sparks outrage online

Kanye West recently appeared on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s podcast called Drink Champs. While speaking on the podcast, Ye stated that George Floyd died from fentanyl, and the cop’s knee was not on his neck like that.

The interview initially started with discussions related to Candace Owens’ documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, based on Black Lives Matter. The documentary explores Floyd’s death at the hands of former White Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Following the release of the documentary, Ye believes that Floyd reportedly died from using fentanyl.

Following the release of the documentary, Ye believes that Floyd reportedly died from using fentanyl. He even made some comparisons between Floyd and fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died in November last year. The rapper even said that the Jewish media is attempting to keep his mouth closed.

Kanye West is spreading reprehensible lies about George Floyd's death.



"When you look, the guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."

Kanye West was recently involved in another controversy when he wore a White Lives Matter shirt along with Candace Owens to an event. The act was criticized by Black Lives Matter Grassroots and other well-known personalities on social media.

Kanye West slammed for his comments on George Floyd

Kanye West’s appearance on the Drink Champs podcast led to some controversy following his comments on George Floyd’s death. The comments were not well-received by the public, and they reacted to the same on social media:

Why do people still buy his stuff, listen to his music? @cbouzy This is appalling.Why do people still buy his stuff, listen to his music? @cbouzy This is appalling.Why do people still buy his stuff, listen to his music?

K. Hicks @Krystal64267245 @NaenaeSRL @cbouzy He is a GENIUS at showing us he can be worse by the day when we thought he had hit the bottom. I feel sorry for @KimKardashian that this man is someone she has to deal with. @NaenaeSRL @cbouzy He is a GENIUS at showing us he can be worse by the day when we thought he had hit the bottom. I feel sorry for @KimKardashian that this man is someone she has to deal with.

TheeeeSurlyDalekChestnutmareАнди @Ndreajess @cbouzy He’s horrible; he gets worse and worse every 6 months @cbouzy He’s horrible; he gets worse and worse every 6 months

Ye’s appearance on the podcast was revealed by N.O.R.E. on social media, and he wrote in an Instagram post,

“I’m done I’m with the b******t I’m with @mysonnenygeneral and @taikadmallory until freedom but tomorrow 9pm u get to hear @kanyewestuncut on drinkchamps right after Boosie 9pm!!! @revolttv”

In the teaser, Kanye West stated that the views of his Drink Champs episode were more than the episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by Kim Kardashian. He described Drake as one of the best rappers and shared his opinions about Jewish people, George Floyd, Virgil Abloh, Bad Bunny, and Mav Carter blocking his interview on The Shop.

While the interview went live on the Revolt app, a disclaimer was also included which mentioned that the views and opinions expressed were specifically of the guests and do not reflect the views and opinions of Sean Combs, Revolt Media & TV LLC, or their parent and affiliate companies.

Death of George Floyd

George Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck.

A graffiti of George Floyd (Image via Peng Dawei/Getty Images)

Before the incident, the cops were called to a grocery store where Floyd was alleged to have used a counterfeit $20 bill. While Floyd was inside his car, police officers forcibly pulled him out and handcuffed him.

The incident was recorded on video, where two cops restrained Floyd and a fourth did not allow anyone to interfere. Derek was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in April 2021 and was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison in June of the same year.

