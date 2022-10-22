Where to buy Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 "Salt"? Price, release date, and more explored

American rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, collaborated with the German sportswear giant Adidas in 2013. The successful long-term partnership has produced several hyped and unique silhouettes in the Yeezy line, including the 500, 700, 350 V2, Foam Runners, and Slides, among many others.

However, the most dynamic and popular creation is the iconic Yeezy Boost 350 V2 silhouette clad in a number of colorways and is considered to lead the pack. The sneaker now appears in the "Salt" Colorway, which is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and selective Yeezy retailers on October 22, 2022, at a price of $230.

Adidas BOOST Yeezy 350 V2 "Salt" silhouette will be released today on Adidas CONFIRMED

Upcoming Adidas BOOST Yeezy 350 V2 "Salt" silhouette releasing today on Adidas CONFIRMED amidst the chaos (Image via Sportskeeda)

Doubts regarding the future release of the Yeezy imprints are still unclear, given the Three Stripes label recently revealed that the partnership between them and Kanye West is currently under review and could be canceled. However, the news hasn't affected the release output of the line. Rather, Adidas has increased more offerings and is rapidly adding them to the calendar.

Despite the constant fight between Kanye West and the German sportswear giant, the duo will be releasing their Yeezy line's ubiquitous 350 V2 silhouette in a "Salt" colorway today at 10 am EST.

The team has consistently shown extra love towards the Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 comfort-oriented model, which has resulted in a continuous flow of new looks. Moreover, the "Salt" colorway adds a fresh minty touch to the silhouette.

The "Salt" colorway has previously been regarded as the Jade Ash. However, the official hue for the silhouette has recently been revealed by the Three Stripes label. The silhouette comes clad in Salt and Core Black color pallets.

The upper of the sneaker opts for the traditional Primknit construct with a fitted "Salt" backdrop. The Salt's monochromatic hue is disturbed by the addition of a core black hue over the brush stroke side stripe on the lateral side of the shoe. The side stripe on the lateral wall features a "SPLY-350" lettering over the black stripe in a minty font.

On the south, the bottom of the shoe features ribbed insoles that house the silhouette's iconic and ultra-comfortable BOOST cushioning, which has a minty exterior. A pastel mint hue is accentuated over the lining, midsoles, and the adjacent weave.

The translucent soles enclosing a full-length BOOST unit and matching mint rope laces finishes off the look of the sneakers. Similar to the recently released Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 "Dazzling Blue" and "MX Rock" colorways, this pair also forgoes the shoe's signature pull-tab over the rear of the heels.

The sneakers complement the German sportswear giant's Yeezy BOOST 700 V2 "Hospital Blue" sneakers, which feature tonal icy aqua shades. The Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 silhouette is the go-to sneaker for everyday tasks, with alternatives such as CMPCT and 380 supporting it.

