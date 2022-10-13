3 best Air Jordan 37 releases of 2022

Since 1985, the Swoosh label has added a new model to its renowned Air Jordan brand almost every year. Following this ritual, Nike debuted Air Jordan 37 earlier this year. Given the Air Jordans’ broad acceptance, Nike created the Jordan Brand label back in 1997 to go beyond the boundaries of the relationship between Nike and Michael Jordan.

While Jordan Brand has created numerous colorways, with the debut of the Air Jordan 37, the sequential Air Jordan family now has 37 iterations. This shoe is equipped with more advanced features and the latest technologies to improve wearer’s efficiency. Both the innovative Formula 23 foam and Lenoweave have been featured in these pairs.

The description of the latest Air Jordan 37 silhouette on the Swoosh’s website reads:

“Building upon the legacy of the sport’s most iconic Game Shoe, the AJ XXXVII combines timeless style with cutting-edge performance innovation. Design elements reference the classic AJ VII, which was inspired by textures and patterns of West African folk art.”

Since its inception, Jordan Brand has been busy expanding the new silhouette catalog with fresh colorways. Here, Sportskeeda has compiled the top three variants of the recently developed sneaker. Both release dates and pricing details are mentioned below.

Air Jordan 37 "Oreo," and two other popular releases of 2022

1) Air Jordan 37 “Beyond Borders”

Here's a detailed look at the Beyond Borders colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The “Beyond Borders” colorway was the inaugural release of Air Jordan 37 silhouette. Although it was introduced months earlier, this shoe was officially made public on September 15. With a retail price tag of $185 for each pair, these shoes are easily purchasable from Nike.com and its selective retail sellers.

Jordanheads can also find this AJ37 variant with resellers like StockX and GOAT for varying price ranges.

The description of “Beyond Borders” colorway on the shoe label’s website says:

“You've got the hops and the speed—lace up in shoes that enhance what you bring to the court. The latest AJ is all about takeoffs and landings, with multiple Air units to get you off the ground and our signature Formula 23 foam to cushion your impact. Up top, you'll find layers of tough, reinforced leno-weave fabric that'll keep you contained—and leave your game uncompromised.”

The complete shoe sports a Light Bone/Fire Red-Black-Dark Concord color scheme. The upper part of the shoe is constructed using Lenoweave in a Light Bone shade that increases breathability without losing durability. The built-in exoskeleton underlines these weaved uppers, which provides excellent support.

The tongue flap and ankle collar are black, and the liner and Jumpman are Fire Red. The bootie system is modeled after the Huarache-style. The molded midsole double-stacked Zoom unit is incorporated into the forefoot alongside Jordan Brand's specialized Formula 23 foam, which is used in the heel areas. A shank plate is also attached for sturdiness. Last but not least, the outsole has a variety of designs that draw design cues from the Air Jordan 7.

2) Air Jordan 37 “Hare”

Here's a detailed look at the Hare colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Initially, the Jordan Brand introduced two colorways of its newly developed Air Jordan 37 footwear design. The first one was the “Beyond Borders” rendition, while the other was “Hare” variant. Following the launch of the aforementioned Beyond Borders colorway, this Hare edition arrived on September 29.

These shoes are currently available for purchase on Nike's e-commerce website and a few other selected retailers. You can even check them online with stockists like StockX and GOAT, but with varying price tags.

This Air Jordan 37 features a "Hare" pattern that is largely influenced by Michael Jordan's seventh distinctive shoe. The all-white variant combines light silver Lenoweave and white exoskeleton reinforcement on top and is offered in white, true red, light silver, black, and citrus hues. The tongue flaps, inner booties, and delicate accents on the Formula 23 Foam and the Zoom Air padded sole unit have multicolored details.

3) Air Jordan 37 “Oreo”

Take a closer look at the classic Oreo colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Most recently, the “Oreo” colorway of 37th Air Jordan became popular on the internet. As per the reports of some trusted sneaker insiders, this classic black and white theme of AJ37 will be dropped on November 13. Fans will be able to buy them for $185 from the online locations of Nike and its affiliated retail merchants.

The exoskeleton, which is incorporated into the white upper, serves as an anchor to the sneaker. The white upper is made of Levoweave, which increases air circulation without forgoing strength. The Huarache-style bootie design is adopted, and the white Jumpman is visible on the tongue. A shank plate is employed for sturdiness, and Jordan Brands' exclusive Formula 23 foam is employed in the heel and double-stacked Zoom in the front of the shoe.

Ultimately, the outer sole unit features alternately placed black and white shades that take inspiration from the seventh silhouette of Jordan Brand.

There are more colorways of Air Jordan 37, namely “Jayson Tatum,” “Satou Sabally,” and “Guo Ailun,” that are expected to arrive later this year. Interested purchasers are advised to sign up on the Nike’s official website for further information on these upcoming variants.

Poll : 0 votes