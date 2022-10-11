Where to buy Air Jordan 37 “Oreo” shoes? Price and more details explored

Nike’s flagship offshoot, Jordan Brand, is broadening the portfolio of its most recently developed Air Jordan 37 model with another new “Oreo” color scheme. This shoe will feature a timeless black and white makeup that will be launched later this year.

The “Oreo” colorway of Air Jordan 37 will reportedly hit the stores in the coming weeks. This classic color scheme will be offered with a price tag of $185 for each pair. Jordanheads will be able to buy these sneakers from Nike’s SNKRS website and other partnering vendors.

Trusted Jordan Brand retailers like Dick’s, Finish Line, JD Sports US, Foot Locker, and Champs are also expected to offer these footwear pieces.

Nike’s Air Jordan 37 “Oreo” colorway is guided by similar Air Jordan 4 variant

Here's a detailed look at the Air Jordan 37 Oreo variant (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since its release in June of this year, Air Jordan 37 has improved on an array of fronts, including dressing the brand's most cutting-edge athletic hoops designed in a variety of distinctive colorways. The Air Jordan 4's frequently used "Oreo" color palette is now characterizing Jordan's 37th silhouette.

The past few weeks of 2022 have already recorded multiple new colorblockings of Air Jordan 37. Iterations like “Hare,” “Jayson Tatum,” “Satou Sabally,” “Guo Ailun,” and “Raptors” were recently introduced by the shoe label, alongside the collaborative UNDEFEATED variant of the shoe. The “Oreo” edition will be the latest addition to this widening catalog.

Nike’s official web page described the design of its newly created 37th silhouette as,

“While the Air Jordan XXXVII is built for multidirectional play, the shoe’s components are rooted in the NSRL’s study of the three stages of jumping: crash, load and launch. For the crash phase (think the instant deceleration on the jump, or even the landing on a rebound), the shoe’s heel features a TPU mold encasing responsive Formula 23 foam, which acts as a crash-landing pad for all of that energy striking down into the floor.”

Crisp white-coated mesh TPU panels on the forefoot, mudguard, and heel counter all emit a whitish tone, in contrast to the jet-black of the collar, tongue structure, and pull tab.

小言 @ko_go_to The Air Jordan 37 “Oreo” is the latest colorway of the new basketball silhouette to be revealed that will be arriving ahead of the holiday season.＞＞



Air Jordan 37 “Oreo”

Color: White/Black-Citrus

Style Code: DD6958-108

Release Date: November 13, 2022

The midsole is covered in the colorway's signature black speckling. Moreover, the transparent heel clip is embellished with a small black Jumpman insignia. The uppers are finally wrapped up with lace fasteners that are stitched in the shoe's two-tone design.

Rounding out the shoes are the black and white outer sole units that are bonded to the Oreo-inspired speckled midsoles. The insignias added on the sole units around the heel counters add a unique touch to this model.

Formula 23, the latest innovative signature foam from Jordan Brand, is incorporated into the sole units of these shoes. This foam is lightweight and responsive, along with being one of the most environmentally friendly performance foams produced by the NIKE, Inc. brand.

Keep a watchful eye on the next “Oreo” rendition of Air Jordan 37 that will hit the sneaker world in the upcoming weeks. With a fixed price of $185 per pair, these advanced sneaker designs will be sold on Nike’s SNKRS app and by a few select retail vendors.

