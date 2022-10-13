Where to buy Elena Delle Donne x Nike Air Deldon 1 “Together We Fly” shoes? Price and more details explored 

Washington Mystics protagonist Elena Delle Donne is a longtime friend of Nike, and this year the duo finally debuted their first signature shoe, named Nike Air Deldon 1. This newly created shoe will be offered in a brand new “Together We Fly” makeup with gray and black accents.

The upcoming “Together We Fly” variant of the WNBA star’s original Nike Air Deldon 1 silhouette is expected to hit the footwear world in the next few weeks. This new color scheme will be offered by the e-commerce stores of both Nike and its affiliated retail merchants.

Elena Delle Donne’s signature shoe Nike Air Deldon 1 will arrive in “Together We Fly” colorway

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Deldon 1 Together We Fly variant (Image via Sportskeeda)

With the Swoosh label, Elena Delle Donne has always maintained an inclusive culture and ease of access at the helm of her on-court silhouettes. For the uninitiated, back in 2019, Nike launched the lace-free slip-on design of the Air Zoom UNVRS, which was co-designed with the player.

Elena Delle Donne is a true hero in the WNBA. The player’s sister, who was born with autism and cerebral palsy, has deeply inspired Delle Donne throughout her life. Her first signature shoe, the Nike Air Deldon 1, pays heartfelt homage to her sister and those around the world who find it difficult to find the right sneakers for themselves. Debuted only a few weeks ago, this silhouette has already recorded various makeovers to its name.

The shoe's inventory already includes iterations like "Summit White/Pure Platinum," "Be True," and "Lyme." This catalog will now embrace an all-new “Together We Fly” rendition.

The Swoosh label mentions the design inspiration and idea of Elena’s first signature shoe as,

“The Nike Air Deldon is our most inclusive basketball shoe ever. Inspired by Elena's disabled older sister, Lizzie, the innovative Nike FlyEase design has a collapsible heel and an upper that opens wide for easy entry. Step in, press the FlyEase strap to secure and go.”

Nike Air Deldon “Together We Fly”

Style Code: DV5578-100

Release Date: 2022

This basketball shoe is embellished with a well-known "White Cement" print. The complete uppers of these pairs are constructed using mesh and premium leather. The shoe has FlyEase functionality, which enables athletes of various levels of fitness to wear it.

Since Donne's sister Lizzie struggled her entire life to obtain the appropriate footwear due to her cerebral palsy and autism, she has been a tireless advocate for FlyEase.

The medial ankle as well as graphic printed insoles on the right shoe both feature the words "Together We Fly." To complete the design, the shoe also has Air Strobel units. Additionally, a zoned traction design aids in refining every movement in any direction.

To aid in traction and ensure that you constantly feel connected to the court, the outsole structure incorporates curved lines that flex and deflect in various directions.

Elena also introduced the design of her collaborative sneakers, noting,

"The technology is really cool. It creates so much room for someone with special needs."

Be on the lookout for the next “Together We Fly” iteration of the Nike Air Deldon shoe that is scheduled for the coming weeks. Those looking to buy these functional footwear pieces can easily avail them from the online locations of Nike as well as its select retail shops. They will be offered for $120 per pair.

