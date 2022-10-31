Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low “University Orange” shoes? Price and more details explored 

Nike's ongoing production of new hues and styles shows that the 40th anniversary celebrations of the Swoosh’s classic Nike Air Force 1 silhouette won't be winding down anytime soon. For its latest launch, the shoe has adopted a “University Orange” colorway.

The upcoming “University Orange” variant of the Nike Air Force 1 Low model is slated for launch sometime later this year. These vibrant-hued sneakers are expected to be offered with a price tag of $150 per pair.

Those interested in adding a touch of fun orange tones to their footwear collection can purchase this brand new sneaker from the in-store as well as online locations of Nike’s SNKRS app and the shoe label’s partnering retailers.

Nike Air Force 1 Low will arrive in “University Orange” colorway with a bejeweled Swoosh

Take a closer look at the impending Nike Air Force 1 Low University Orange sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Force 1, which made its debut in 1982 as a basketball shoe, really came to prominence in the 1990s, when it burst into the hip-hop scene. Since then, this classic has been reproduced more than 2000 times.

Over the past few weeks, the AF1 has donned numerous colorways, including “NAI-KE,” “San Francisco Chinatown,” “Beef and Broccoli,” and “New England Patriots.” That apart, it has also featured in joint ventures with UNDERCOVER and Slam Jam.

For the silhouette's most recent makeup, the Nike Air Force 1 Low is colored in the “University Orange” hue, enhanced with a reverse color scheme and a bejeweled swoosh on the lateral side.

Take a look at the heel counters and toe tops of these shoes (Image via Nike)

The uppers are constructed using high-end leather panels, which are predominantly orange with touches of contrasting white hues. Furthermore, the Nike branding on the shoe offers a secondary color that contrasts with the model's brilliant orange leather accent. The branding appears on the tongue flaps as well as on the rear heel tabs.

The sockliners and insoles also feature orange tones. The midsole continues the neutral treatment with the color blocked "University Orange" outer sole units placed underneath. These midsoles are infused with the original Air units.

The pairs will be delivered with a white cleaning brush, which will also be stamped with the debut year of the shoe.

Be on the lookout for the forthcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low “University Orange” rendition that will drop in the next few weeks. With an expected price tag of $150 per pair, these low-tops will be sold by the online stores of Nike and its affiliated retail merchants.

