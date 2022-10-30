Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low “Color of the Month” University Red shoes? Price and more details explored 

The inclusive and diverse “Color of the month” collection of the Swoosh label will now welcome an all-new Nike Air Force 1 Low “University Red” colorway later this year.

Earlier this year, the footwear world had already embraced “White/Pink Swoosh,” “White/Red,” “White/Blue, “Grey Suede,” and “University Blue” colorways of this Nike collection.

The upcoming "University Red" variant of the Nike Air Force 1 Low Color of the Month series is set to release in the coming weeks. Those interested in purchasing them can do so through Nike's online stores and partnering retail sellers for a price of $150 per pair.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Color of the Month” series features University Red colorway with white accents all over

Here's a detailed look at the impending Nike Air Force 1 Low University Red shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike's "Color of the Month" collection modernizes its long-standing rich history, which dates back to 1982, by combining sharp two-tone color blocking with the original structure of Bruce Kilgore's famous silhouette.

The Swoosh label described the rich history of its “Color of the Month” collection on its web page as:

“Got your fave colour yet? No worries. The Colour of the Month series lets you feed your need while celebrating a little-known piece of Nike history—the original Colour of the Month series, back in 1984, may have saved the AF-1 from extinction. "

It continues:

"That's right, a reissue was uncertain in the shoe's beginning, but sports shops in Baltimore saw them selling like hot cakes and knew the AF-1 would become synonymous with street fashion and culture. So, they asked for custom colourways to sell from their stores ... and the rest is history.”

The latest Color of the Month edition of the Air Force 1 mimics the harmonious arrangement of its university-inspired counterparts by covering the entire upper in a dominant shade of "University Red."

Take a closer look at the heels and toe tops of the Nike Air Force 1 Low shoes (Image via Nike)

White accents can be found in the midfoot and on the heel tab. The rear heels feature "NIKE AIR" text from the 1980s, taken directly from the original silhouette. The model's mesh tongue flap and sock liner are also finished in red, and the tongue flaps are embellished with red lace sets.

Red insoles with crisp white Nike Air swoosh markings on top complement the sock liners, and a large Nike swoosh overlay made of white leather panels can be found on the lateral side of the shoe.

The midsole, which is entirely made of white elements, completes the aesthetics. These Air unit-embedded midsoles are glued to the red outer sole units underneath, which also feature Air lettering near the heel counters.

The "University Red" Nike Air Force 1 Low iteration will be part of the Swoosh label's Color of the Month collection. These bright red sneakers will soon be available for $150 per pair through Nike's online and in-store locations, as well as its affiliated retail marketplaces.

