Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low “Color of the month” Grey shoes? Price and more details explored 

After debuting "White/Blue swoosh," "White/Red swoosh," "Triple White," and "White/Pink swoosh" variants of the Nike Air Force 1 Low's "Color of the month" footwear pack earlier this year, Nike is getting ready to welcome another Grey suede variant. These pairs will feature an all-gray suede makeup.

The upcoming "Color of the month" Grey suede variants of the timeless Nike Air Force 1 Low silhouette will enter the sneaker world in the next few weeks. These pairs will cost you $150 per pair. Interested readers can find them online and at the physical locations of Nike's SNKRS and other Nike partnering retail sellers.

One can also sign up on the swoosh label's official website for confirmed launch dates and more details on this shoe.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Color of the month" series will now welcome a Grey suede colorway

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low Color of the month Grey suede sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Thanks to a few Baltimore-based retailers, Nike's "Color of the month" series pays homage to its renaissance from 1984 and embraces the original design of Nike Air Force 1, which featured a thinner, more streamlined forefoot as well as toe boxes. Both these parts were reconfigured with premium silky leathers, alongside the brand's 1980s branding fonts.

The Swoosh label describes its "Color of the month" series as,

“Got your fave color yet? No worries. The "Color of the Month" series lets you feed your need while celebrating a little-known piece of Nike history—the original Color of the Month series, back in 1984, may have saved the AF1 from extinction."

It continues,

"That's right, a reissue was uncertain in the shoe's early days, but sports shops in Baltimore saw them selling like hot cakes and knew the AF1 would become synonymous with street fashion and culture. So, they asked for custom colors to sell from their storefronts...and the rest is history.”

The shoe company is switching the collection's previously straightforward two-tone structure for a wraparound suede finish as it wants to showcase autumn-friendly options.

小言 @ko_go_to The 40th Anniversary of the Air Force 1 continues as Nike reveals an upcoming “Light Smoke Grey” colorway joining the “Color of the Month” series.



Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro “Light Smoke Grey”

Color:Light Smoke Grey/Summit White

Style Code:DV0785-003

Release Date:2022

All upper panels and overlays are made of sleek suede instead of the shoe's original, versatile leather. Darker options are used for the lace sets and typical midfoot Swooshes. A crisp white midsole with cream overtones contrasts the ensemble's use of grayscale, and an even lighter gray tongue flap brightens the overall design.

Furthermore, the inner lining and insoles also feature muted gray tones, with the latter featuring Nike Air swoosh branding prints in white.

The pair have a semi-translucent color-matched outer sole unit. These sole units are incorporated with Air units for extra comfort and grip. These shoes will be delivered with a cleaning brush bearing the 1982 collection logo to prevent scratches on the model.

Be on the lookout for the "Grey" rendition of the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Color of the month" edition that is expected to arrive later this year. Like other recently introduced colorways in the catalog, these grey shoes will sell for $150 per pair.

You can find these suede pairs on Nike's online and offline locations and its select retail marketplaces.

