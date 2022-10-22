Where to buy Jordan Luka 1 Next Nature “Light Orewood Brown” shoes? Price and more details explored

Since the rollout of the Jordan Luka 1 model earlier this year, Jordan Brand's association with Mavericks player Luka Doncic has stunned the sneaker fraternity. The highly coveted duo has already released multiple new colorways of Luka’s first signature shoe throughout this year, including “Bred,” “Reverse Ocra,” “Habitat,” “Neo Turquoise,” and more.

Preparing for the next year, this signature shoe will be dropped in the Next Nature “Light Orewood Brown” colorway with green and orange accents.

The upcoming Next Nature “Light Orewood Brown” colorway of Jordan Luka 1 silhouette is expected to hit the market sometime next year. Early reports of a few sneaker insiders, namely Sole Retriever and and Sneaker Files, suggest that these pairs will arrive in March 2023.

Fans can avail them for $130 per pair following their release. These pairs will be available to purchase from the online locations of Nike and a few other retail partners.

Luka Doncic’s Jordan Luka 1 will have Light Menta and Barely Green accents

Here's a detailed look at the Jordan Luka 1 Next Nature Light Orewood Brown shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The 2022–2023 NBA season beginning, and with it, fans will get to see how well the teams can perform. Luka Doncic, a truly outstanding player for the Mavericks, has been a familiar face for a while now. However, the new season marks his first game wearing his Jordan Brand signature shoe.

The Jordan Luka 1 Next Nature "Light Orewood Brown," which was recently introduced, adds ecological awareness to the performance basketball model.

The advanced Jordan Luka 1 shoe design was introduced as:

“The Luka 1 is designed for the deceptive, off-speed play of Luka Dončić, featuring a new IsoPlate system with full-length Formula 23 performance foam in the midsole. The shoe follows a long line of innovative Jordan Brand performance systems, like the Flight Plate in the Air Jordan XXVIII and the Eclipse Plate debuted in the Air Jordan XXXIV.”

The latest colorway of Jordan Luka 1 will arrive in a Light Orewood Brown/Light Menta-Black-Barely Green color scheme.

The sneaker's upper, which is predominantly tan in tone, is made up of a combination of upcycled fabric, leather, and synthetic suede. It was originally designed for Luka's dynamic play. The last of these three materials leaves its impression on the mudguard by surrounding the sole and upper edges and going around to the collar area.

The tongue flap is black with Luka's logo in teal on top, and the leather walls constitute vamp and eyestays. These components are laced with a pair of timbral tan laces. The exposed foam on the tongue's edge offers a multi-color revamp, while the sockliner and insole, which are all covered in pinwheel Swooshes, are black and yellow, respectively.

Formula 23 foam offers additional comfort on the court, while the IsoPlate foot structure spans the lateral forefoot to help bolster the foot. All of this is enclosed in foam and rubber that are two-toned clear and white, with an orange-colored traction design on the outer sole unit.

Keep a eye out for the Jordan Luka 1 Next Nature "Light Orewood Brown" which is scheduled to go on sale through Nike and a few other online and physical retailers in March 2023. The retail cost of the sneakers, available in men's sizes, is $130.

