Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low Nai-Ke Tan sneakers? Everything we know so far

Nike, based in Beaverton, Oregon, is commemorating the 40th anniversary of its iconic Air Force 1 silhouette this year. The swoosh label has already released dozens of new colorways and will release a new colorway every week, especially for the model's low-cut version like The Air Force 1 Low Nai-Ke Tan.

The upcoming Air Force 1 Low Nai-Ke Tan silhouette is a treat for the swoosh label's Chinese customers, as it features numerous cultural references. The Air Force 1 Low Nai-Ke Tan will be available exclusively in Asia through Nike SNKRS' official e-commerce site and select retailers.

The swoosh label has yet to announce an official release date for the shoe, but according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released in the coming weeks.

More about the upcoming Asia-exclusive Nike Air Force 1 Low Nai-Ke Tan sneakers, featuring Chinese cultural references

Upcoming Asia-exclusive Nike Air Force 1 Low Nai-Ke Tan sneakers, featuring Chinese cultural references (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since 2015, the swoosh label has offered a variety to its Chinese audience via the "NAI-KE" line. The label has introduced "Nai-ke" colorways to classic models like the Cortez and Air Force 1, and employs various labels and embellishes them with various Chinese cultural references like Jade detailing and more.

The "NAI-KE" is a phonetic rendering of the swoosh label in Kanji, which was adapted from Chinese characters. These shoes are mostly available in China, with a few exceptions in other parts of Asia. The Air Force 1 silhouette debuted in 1982 and has since become a favorite in many parts of the world, including China.

The "NAI-KE" theme returns this year with a Tan Air Force 1 Low silhouette in brown earthy tone across the upper.

Various fall tones are interspersed throughout the sneaker to add a thematic touch. The upper of the sneaker is made of shaggy hairy golden brown suede with multiple geometric detailing in white over the midfoot.

Similar geometric detailing is also stitched over the tongues and heels to cement the Chinese inspiration. The tongue tags feature "THE ONE LINE" lettering beneath the Nike Air logo.

The laces of the shoe are a similar tonal color, while the tongue is a different chocolate brown color. The lack of a swoosh logo beneath the "THE ONE LINE" lettering alludes to the swoosh label's experimental running shoes without swoosh logos released in China, dubbed "The One Line" series.

The lace Dubrae over the sneakers also pays homage to the Far East Asian influence, with the "NAI-KE" text on top and a similar Nai-Ke text in Chinese characters on the sockliners and heel.

The midsoles of the silhouette are finished with olive rubber outsoles, a light brown trim, and yellow textures that harken back to vintage sensibilities.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "NAI-KE" tan silhouette is expected to be released only in Asian markets via Nike SNKRS and select retailers in the coming weeks.

