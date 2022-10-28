Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 San Francisco Chinatown? Everything we know so far

Nike is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its iconic Air Force 1 model this year. The celebrations, so far, have been lavish as the footwear honcho has released multiple makeovers, GRs, and high-end collaborations with labels such as Off-White, Louis Vuitton, and more.

Nike is continuing its celebrations after releasing a plethora of colorways this year. The label has revealed its latest colorway, dubbed the San Francisco Chinatown, which the Air Force 1 Low silhouette will don.

An official release date for the sneakers hasn't been released by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released in early January 2023 via Nike SNKRS and select retailers at a price of $150.

Nike Air Force 1 San Francisco Chinatown sneakers will be clad in Pink and White

Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 San Francisco Chinatown sneakers, which arrive clad in Pink and White (Image via Sportskeeda)

The iconic Air Force 1 silhouette debuted in 1982 after being designed by sneaker genius Bruce Kilgore. Air Force 1 quickly gained a loyal fan base due to its unrivaled performance and clean look.

The silhouette has maintained a prominent position in the sneaker industry, and its 40th anniversary is a testament to its popularity over the years. The shoe is known for its longevity, and its timeless triple white colorway is one of the most essential pieces to have in the streetwear scenes.

The official site introduces the story of Air Force 1 Low silhouette,

"Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon."

Nike has spent a better part of 2022 expanding the catalog of Air Force 1 with many GRs, collaborations, and more. The label has also infused its style with influences from around the world. The latest colorway by the swoosh label is also well-traveled, as it is inspired by San Francisco's iconic Chinatown neighborhood.

The neighborhood was established in 1848 and has been a long-standing staple of San Francisco. The market is also considered the largest and oldest Chinatown in North America. The latest colorway arrives in a White/Lotus Pink-Yellow Gold-Blue Jay-Pink Foam-Black color palette.

The upper of the silhouette is constructed out of leather and dons a pristine white hue, which is given a flair through pink accents. The pink hue makes its way over the midsoles and the swoosh logos on both medial and lateral sides. A lotus flower graphic features upon the lateral heel in the pink stitching to match the gradient color palette.

小言 @ko_go_to In celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the Air Force 1, Nike will be releasing a special edition colorway inspired by San Francisco’s Chinatown neighborhood.＞＞



Nike Air Force 1 Low “San Francisco Chinatown”

Release Date: 2022 In celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the Air Force 1, Nike will be releasing a special edition colorway inspired by San Francisco’s Chinatown neighborhood.＞＞Nike Air Force 1 Low “San Francisco Chinatown”Release Date: 2022 https://t.co/1nUToCD7TD

A similar motif appears over the sock liners and the tongue labels, alongside debossed Chinese characters in gold. The shoe features the traditional Nike Air logo on the heel tabs in the rear.

The midsoles feature a white hue near the toe box and gradually opt for a pink gradient in the rear. The look is completed with an icy translucent outsole. The silhouette is rumored to be released in January 2023 via Nike SNKRS and select retailers at a retail price of $150.

Poll : 0 votes