Where to buy Nike Air Max Plus Black Turquoise? Everything we know so far

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike has just revealed its upcoming Air Max Plus silhouette, which is clad in Tiffany hues. The new design, dubbed the Black Turquoise, features a tiffany blue variant.

Air Max Plus is a less popular silhouette under Nike's Air Max line. Despite its under-appreciation, the swoosh label is ready to release more interesting colorways of the silhouette, including the recently revealed "Halloween" colorway.

The latest colorway, dubbed the "Black Turquoise," hasn't received a specific official release date from the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS and select retailers soon.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Max Plus Black Turquoise sneakers reminiscent of the Tiffany blue hues

The sneakerhead community is expanding at an enormous rate, and youngsters have started to take more interest in the sneaker sphere. While they tend to focus on the silhouettes they can cop from the SNKRS site, only seasoned sneaker veterans are on the lookout for legendary retro silhouettes to make a comeback.

Air Max Plus was originally launched in 1998 and has since received new makeovers over the years. The year 2022 has been relatively more spectacular with the release of "Social F.C.," "Metallic Copper," "Grafitti," "Grape," "Black Reflective," and many more to broaden the offerings under the line.

The silhouette's upper is constructed out of mesh material with clear plastic toe caps and TPU cages placed all over the sneaker. The sneaker welcomes the tiffany blue over the silhouette's swooshes and multiple accents. The Air Max Plus silhouette mesh base is clad in a turquoise hue and has a black mesh atop it.

The black hue further appears over the sole unit, mudguards, and the lace unit. The sole unit contrasts with more hits of tiffany color over the midfoot shank and the Air Units. The Tiffany color also marks the adjacent branding to the swoosh, which steals attention towards it from the upper's spirograph-inspired graphics.

The silhouette also opts for Tuned Air technology in the form of Air Max bubbles with "Tn" logos paying homage to the technology. The "Tn" logo is added over the rear of the back heels, as it has become synonymous with the footwear model, along with the sneaker's polished clear TPU material over the toe caps and the cages.

The tongue flaps also feature branding over a pasted turquoise tab. The sockliners feature black hues with bright and vibrant turquoise "Nike Air" swoosh logos printed over them. The look is finished off with black leather tongues and black rubber outsoles.

The Nike Air Max Plus silhouette was inspired by Florida's palm trees waving in the breeze at dusk. The sneakers were designed by Sean McDowell and were launched in 1998. The designer revealed that the silhouette was inspired by nautical themes such as the whale's tail emerging from the water.

The Air Max Plus Black Turquoise will be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS and select retailers in the coming weeks at a retail price of $175. The release information is tentative and can be changed by the swoosh label in the future.

