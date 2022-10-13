Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low New England Patriots? Price, release date, and more explored

Nike, based in Beaverton, Oregon, is honoring Robert Kraft by re-releasing the iconic Nike Air Force 1 in New England Patriots team colors. Since 2014, the swoosh label has paid tribute to Robert Kraft's team with silhouettes like the Lunar Air Force 1, AF1 Low, and AF1 High.

So it seems only fitting that Nike pays tribute to the team on the 40th anniversary of the silhouette. The College Navy and University Red colorway is set to release on Monday, October 24, 2022, at a retail price of $160 on Nike SNKRS' official e-commerce site and select retailers.

More information on the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low New England Patriots sneakers honoring Robert Kraft

The swoosh label has dedicated another pair to the New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who has been in charge of the successful NFL team since 1994. Robert Kraft has built an unrivaled legacy as NFL team's leader for the past 28 years, winning six Super Bowl trophies and becoming the gold standard team.

The swoosh label has always valued his legacy, and since 2014, it has prepared silhouettes for Kraft. Following the red iteration released in 2018, the upcoming pair will be available in College Navy and University Red. The official site introduces the pair as:

"Proclaim your allegiance to the Pats loud and clear in this red, white and blue Nike Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low. Made from super strong yarn, the Flyknit upper is lightweight, stretchy and breathable so you stay cool and comfortable even when the excitement in the stadium heats up.We can hear the celebratory musket shot now, can you?"

Color: College Navy/University Red-White

Style Code: FD0495-400

Release Date: October 24, 2022

The most recent pair employs the Flyknit model, with the upper of the shoes made of knit material. The shoe's bottom is a deep navy blue color. The navy blue hue is carried over the lace aglets and tread tips in a glossy finish. The suede heel tabs add another material to the mix.

The University red color is highlighted on the swoosh logo trims, sole unit trims, and threaded eye stays. The addition of crisp white swoosh logos and matching Air midsoles adds another color to the mix.

Gray suedes over the tongue and heel tabs with an embroidered Patriots logo round out the Patriots-inspired color palette. Many insignias and branding details, such as the "R.K.K." lettering printed over the steel lace dubraes and tongue, are added to the shoes to pay homage to the historic franchise.

The six embroidered stars beneath the R.K.K. dubraes are another nod to the team, reminding fans that the organization has six Super Bowl rings. The Flying Elvis logo appears on the insoles and back tabs, and the Super Bowl Trophy appears on the tongue tabs, rounding out the shoes.

The Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low "RKK" sneakers will be available for $160 on SNKRS' official e-commerce site beginning Monday, October 24, 2022.

