"Motorbike thing is fine, how is that a problem?" - xQc responds to rumors about Kai Cenat's Twitch ban

During a livestream on April 18, 2023, Twitch star Felix "xQc" provided his take on fellow content creator Kai Cenat's latest ban from the platform. For those unaware, Cenat was handed his fifth suspension earlier in the day. However, he did not reveal a reason for the action.

The news went viral in the online community, with several fans speculating on the plausible reason.

xQc was reacting to the top comments posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit when he saw some viewers suggesting that Cenat was seemingly banned for riding a motorbike inside his house.

The French-Canadian icon refuted the rumors and stated:

"'Could it be because he rode that bike in his room and crashed?' No. 'Motorbike thing or DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act).' Bro, the motorbike thing is fine, how is that a problem? Guys, when will you understand, chat, that operating motor vehicles in your private property is fine. You can do whatever the f**k you want."

xQc shares his thoughts on Kai Cenat's fifth Twitch ban

At the 12-minute mark of his broadcast, xQc came across a social media update announcing that Kai Cenat had been banned from Twitch for the fifth time. His initial reaction after seeing this was:

"'Kai Cenat banned.' Yeah, I saw that. I think, chat, guys, I don't want to say anything big, I think. It can't be."

The former Overwatch pro then saw a Redditor speculating that the Streamer of the Year got banned after riding a dirtbike and crashing into his streaming setup. He suggested that there was no reason for the ban based on the situation and elaborated:

"Chat, if you own a property and you have private property, you can do whatever the f**k you want. 'What if you die?' Well, then you can't do anything. I'm just saying. Yeah... that's how that works. You can drive your own car in your parking lot. Right? That you own. It's private property.

"Even though you don't have you license, it's not an issue. It's how it is. It's the same rules for your house. You can drive anything in your house if you want to. I mean, it's kind of dumb. You can do if you want."

Timestamp: 00:12:00

Another Reddit user stated that Kai Cenat lighting fireworks inside his house could have resulted in his ban. xQc responded by claiming that Twitch cannot ban a content creator for failing to take adequate precautions for a stunt:

"Firecrackers are also fine. Chat, guys, listen... similar type with firecrackers. Like, firecrackers are fine because you can't tell if they don't have, like, fire people in the back waiting. Something like that. Or like, you can't tell whether or not the stunt he has prepared for, right? Therefore, you can't ban somebody. On the fact that they're not taking right precautions."

xQc continued further and added:

"You can only ban people for what they don't do. You know? You understand? You get it, or not? You can't tell!"

Fans react to xQc's take

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions, as more than 260 community members weighed in on the streamer's take. Here's what they had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

One viewer commented that banning streamers without explanation and then unbanning them "served no purpose." Meanwhile, others joked that Kai Cenat was suspended because he preferred the rare sneakers given to him by Kick over those gifted to him by Twitch.

