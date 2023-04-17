"You wear these to take out the trash?" - Lil Yachty roasts the gift that Twitch sent to Kai Cenat

On April 16, 2023, Twitch star Kai Cenat collaborated with American rapper Lil Yachty. At one point during the broadcast, the streamer wanted to know the latter's opinions on the gifts that Twitch and Kick sent him.

For context, both livestreaming platforms presented the content creator with a pair of sneakers, with Twitch gifting a custom Nike Air Force 1 in a purple colorway. Kick, on the other hand, sent the New Yorker a pair of Nike Air Force 1 Low Off-White Brooklyn.

When Lil Yachty saw the Amazon-owned platform's gift, he brutally roasted it by saying:

"Wait, wait, what did you... did you wear this to take out the trash or something?"

Kai Cenat says he 'can't feel his feet' whenever he wears the custom sneakers that Twitch sent him

The minute-long Twitter clip began with Kai Cenat asking Lil Yachty what he thought of the custom shoes that Twitch had gifted him. He also showcased the sneakers that Kick had sent. The rapper's response was:

"Yes, I've seen the Kick game. Kick game (is) crazy! Kick game (is) crazy! They did it snap. The logo. They s**t on Twitch!"

After the Streamer of the Year asked Lil Yachty to judge the purple Air Force 1s, the latter ended up roasting it by asking if Cenat wore it to take out the trash. The AMP-affiliated personality burst out laughing and told Lil Yachty to show the sneakers to the camera:

"Show 'em! Chat, I got some dirt on them."

The 21-year-old then claimed that he couldn't feel his feet whenever he wore the custom pair. He elaborated by saying:

"I can't even feel my feet in those. Boy, it's so tight and these laces are like, so like, pulled together. (Lil Yachty asks if he got the right size of shoe) No, I got- -it's eight and a half. But, I think it's also, like, it runs smaller. Have to, bro! They have to."

Fans react to Kai Cenat and Lil Yachty's conversation

DramaAlert's tweet attracted a handful of reactions, and here's what the online community had to say about the duo's conversation:

Kai Cenat is a renowned Twitch streamer who was the platform's third most popular English-speaking personality at the time of writing. In addition to being a Just Chatting creator, he is also an avid gamer, having played titles like Grand Theft Auto 5, NBA2K23, Minecraft, and Fortnite on his channel.

