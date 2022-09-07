Lil Yachty pizza: Where to buy, flavors, price and all you need to know

Lil Yachty has launched a pizza venture called Yachty’s Pizzeria. Speaking about his new business, the rapper said that he loved to make and eat pizza throughout his life and that this is a project that he has been excited about for a long time. He added:

“We made some wild flavors but there’s still something for everybody. I take my pizza seriously so I’m looking forward to seeing what people think.”

Richard Yaffa, Global Executive VP of Brands at Universal Music Group, said that this is the best example of a proper brand extension that represents the artist’s interest, passion, and personality and is a great way to expand the artist's business portfolio. He continued:

“It’s a thrill to be able to continue to find new ways for our artists to connect with their fans around the world and support these campaigns with best-in-class marketing and creative support.”

Everything known about Yachty’s Pizzeria

Yachty’s Pizzeria is currently available at Walmart stores around the country. It comes in four different flavors – Buffalo Style Chicken, Hot Honey Cheese, Pepperoni & Bacon, and Veggie Supreme.

The Buffalo Style Chicken features crispy French-fried onions on top and is made with a signature buffalo ranch sauce. Hot Honey Cheese is perfect for those who are searching for the perfect sweet and savory combo. It includes tomato sauce sweetened with real honey.

Coming to Pepperoni and Bacon, it has a crispy pizza crust with baked dough on the inside covered with melted mozzarella cheese, smokey bacon, and pepperoni. Veggie Supreme features a mixture of bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and olives on top with a blend of shredded Gouda and Fontina cheese.

The pizzas have been priced at $6.98 and the venture is a partnership with the premium frozen pizza brand Deep Cuts, created by Universal Music Group.

In brief, about Lil Yachty

Also known as Miles Parks McCollum, Lil Yachty became popular after the release of his tracks One Night and Minnesota from his first EP, Summer Songs. His first mixtape Lil Boat was released in March 2016 and he signed a record deal with Motown, Capitol Records, and Quality Control Music the same year.

The 25-year-old released four albums starting with Teenage Emotions in 2017. This was followed by Lil Boat 2 and Nuthin’ 2 Prove in 2018. His last album was Lil Boat 3, released in 2020. All four albums have been at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

Lil Yachty is popular for his mixtapes and EPs and was featured on songs like Broccoli and ISpy in 2016. He has been nominated in various categories at the Billboard Music Records, MTV Video Music Awards, Grammy Awards, iHeart Radio Much Music Video Awards, and MTV Europe Music Awards.

