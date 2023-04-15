Kai Cenat rides a dirtbike in his room and crashes into his streaming setup, fans react

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is known for his antics, which range from igniting fireworks in his room to throwing impromptu rave parties. During a recent live broadcast, he took things to the next level by attempting to ride a dirtbike indoors. Not many were surprised when the daring endeavor didn't go as expected and resulted in a comical collision with his setup.

A clip of the stunt quickly circulated on social media, and fans of Kai's content had a lot to say.

Kai Cenat's latest stunt ends in his stream crashing, literally

Kai Cenat attempted to ride a Honda dirt bike within the confines of his room in his latest stream. After receiving some instructions from his friend, he revved up the engine.

He gradually moved towards his setup, aiming to showcase his riding skills. However, things took an unexpected turn when the vehicle collided with his PC, causing the stream to crash and the camera feed to go black.

The audio was still up. He was heard saying:

"Oh, my god. Oh, my f**king...Oh, it's spilling sh*t. Oh sh*t, wait, f**k. Okay, wait, wait. My monitor is f**ked. Okay, it's fine, it's cool, it's cool. Chat, can you hear me, yes or no?"

(Timestamp: 01:21:06)

Thankfully, the stream resumed after a few seconds, and no individual, including Kai himself, was hurt during the stunt.

Here's what fans said about the stunt

The clip was shared on the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail, quickly garnering a plethora of reactions from viewers.

Some members sarcastically remarked that Kai was the "smartest" streamer out there, while others praised him for his creative ideas. Here are some of the notable reactions:

LSF members react to Kai's latest stunt. (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

Some also suggested a collaboration with OTK's ExtraEmily, who is known for taking on similarly unconventional challenges. Emily recently made headlines for taping herself to a wall, showcasing her dedication to producing entertaining content:

Fans suggest a Kai and ExtraEmily collab. (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

Kai Cenat's willingness to push boundaries and create unique content has undoubtedly played a significant role in his meteoric rise to fame. In recognition of his efforts, Kai was recently awarded the Streamer of the Year award at the 2023 Streamer Awards.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes