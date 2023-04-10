What is "Wall-A-Thon?" Understanding Twitch streamer ExtraEmily's special broadcast

On April 9, 2023, Emily "ExtraEmily," the latest member of OTK and an up-and-coming Twitch streamer, surprised her viewers with a unique Easter idea. During her live stream, she revealed that she plans to be taped to a wall belonging to Tim "EsfandTV's" house, who is also a streamer and OTK co-owner. Emily went all-in with her Easter "Wall-A-Thon" idea, even getting help from fellow creators to tape her to the wall adjacent to the yard.

However, it seems that the initial location didn't provide enough support, leading the group to move her to a nearby pillar instead.

ExtraEmily's unique subathon receives positive comments

As evidenced by her recent "Wall-A-Thon" Easter event, ExtraEmily is always looking for ways to engage her viewers and provide a unique experience.

Every subscription added 30 seconds to her challenge, and five gifted subs, 1000 bits, or a $10 donation meant she would get water ballooned. Double the amount resulted in her getting pelted with raw eggs.

ExtraEmily was not alone in her Easter "Wall-A-Thon" event. She was joined by a host of creators, including Matthew "Mizkif," also an OTK co-owner, as well as Tectone. The group also managed to play several games such as Tic-Tac-Toe and Hangman (word guessing game).

Emily's Easter subathon was an impressive feat, lasting roughly 11 hours and a minute and a half. Throughout the event, she was taped to a pillar while her fellow creators and viewers supported and encouraged her.

Unfortunately, as the stream was ending, viewers were unable to witness ExtraEmily getting untaped from the pillar as the broadcast ended.

What did fans say?

ExtraEmily's subathon caught the attention of viewers beyond her loyal fanbase. The clip of her taped to the wall was shared across the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, sparking a range of reactions from viewers.

Initially, there were many comments questioning whether or not she would be able to last 10 minutes on the wall due to the apparent infeasibility of her challenge. However, as the stream progressed, viewers were pleasantly surprised by Emily's determination and perseverance.

Here are some of the top comments:

Fans' initial impression of the challenge (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

Being taped to a wall for hours certainly presents some risks, such as muscle strain or loss of circulation. Some viewers shared their concerns about the potential hazards of the situation:

Fans share their worries (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

Twitch streamer HAchubby attempted to complete a similar challenge back in November 2021:

Fans recall another streamer's attempt at the challenge (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

ExtraEmily recently made an appearance on the popular Twitch show Love or Host and managed to successfully finish as the winner of the entire event. To read more about the story, click here.

