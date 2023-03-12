5 most memorable moments from Kai Cenat's subathon

Kai Cenat, the crown prince of Twitch, has experienced the single greatest rise to the top that the purple platform has ever seen. His 30-day subathon in February, which he dubbed the "Mafiathon," heralded a new era of streaming entertainment and led to a number of accolades for the 21-year-old internet phenomenon. At the time of announcing the Mafiathon, Kai could not have foreseen just how revolutionary it would be for him.

A month filled with non-stop entertainment, possible only due to Kai's everlasting energy, Mafiathon allowed him to overtake Ludwig as the streamer with the highest concurrent subscriber count. The latter's subathon concluded with 283K subscriptions on April 13, 2021. Mafiathon allowed Kai to set an impressive record and captured some truly iconic pop culture moments.

5 moments from Kai Cenat's Mafiathon that provided unlimited entertainment

5) Kai Cenat risks getting banned on the inaugural day of Mafiathon

What better way to kick off your much anticipated 30-day livestreaming extravaganza than risking a Twitch ban that could potentially pull the curtains on your hype train? It is true that no streamer would willingly risk getting banned by openly violating Twitch's ToS and community guidelines, but Kai ended up doing so accidentally on the very first day of Mafiathon on Feb 1, 2023.

After hosting a couple of e-dates, Kai matched with a banned streamer, lildedjanet, a few hours into his stream. Blissfully unaware of the fact, Kai continued to talk to Janet before his chat finally alerted him. He then said:

"Wait, are you banned on Twitch?"

Janet questioned why Kai was asking her that and then Kai disconnected the call seconds later. The rest of the clip is just Kai begging Twitch to not ban him, stating he was genuinely unaware of Janet's banned status.

“I didn’t know, I swear to God. Twitch Gods, please, I did not know. I mean that’s on her right, that’s not on me."

4) Another day, another possible ban

After being handed a total of four Twitch bans in his nascent streaming career, Kai was last unbanned on January 31. Kai was not reprimanded for communicating with a banned streamer and violating Twitch's ToS, but ten days after the scare, he found himself yet again in a situation that could have cut Mafiathon short.

On February 11, during the livestream in question, the Twitch superstar rang up a friend who dropped a homophobic slur unprompted in the conversation. Given Kai Cenat's past Twitch bans for using hateful speech, the community was enraged to see his close acquaintance using inappropriate phrases in casual conversation on stream.

3) xQc saves Kai Cenat from getting banned

On the 20th day of his subathon, Kai was visiting Universal Studios with xQc when his bladder decided that he needed to visit the washroom. As Kai led the way, walking with their entourage and camera crew, one cameraman stated that taking cameras into the washroom would be crazy. xQc agreed and stated:

"Yeah yeah, that's like Instaban."

Post their swift thinking, both xQc and the cameraman turned around, trying to minimize any possibility of getting a ban like Forsen and Dr. Disrespect have in the past.

2) xQc and Kai Cenat get stream sniped IRL

xQc and Kai's trip to Universal Studios proved to be quite an adventurous day for the top two streamers on Twitch after they found themselves being stream sniped by the Game Awards kid. Popular as the "Bill Clinton Kid", he approached Kai and xQc while the two were roaming around the theme park.

Kai remarked:

"I've seen him before, that dude. What the hell, you're the most random person. You're not with us, you're not with us. But I've definitely seen you before."

Despite his attempts at initiating a conversation with Kai and Felix, the kid was interrupted by AMP's security and Kai asked his staff to keep him away from the streamers. The kid then returned later during the livestream, donning a disguise which Kai Cenat eventually dubbed as "mad annoying."

1) Kai Cenat becomes Twitch's most subbed streamer of all time

The AMP house member was able to surpass the 300K subscribers mark in February due to his subathon, making him the undisputed king of Twitch. The moment in which he achieved the feat will go down in streaming history as one of the best.

By doing so, Kai overtook Ludwig's record of 283K subscribers, which he had set during his subathon in April of 2021. The achievement cemented the 21-year-old's legacy as the premier content creator on Twitch and as one of the most watched content creators on any platform in just under two years of being an active streamer.

