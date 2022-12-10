"Bill Clinton better pay lil homies bail": Bill Clinton memes take over Twitter as stage invader interrupts The Game Awards

This year's The Game Awards was quite the spectacle, with top-tier games competing in several categories. However, a stage invader's proclamation regarding the 'Orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton' during the Elden Ring team's acceptance speech for the GOTY award grabbed headlines.

This culminated in Twitter being flooded with memes about the former US President. The posts have only gained more traction after Geoff Keighley, the founder of The Game Awards, revealed that the perpetrator had been arrested.

Canadian YouTuber Mathew "Matt" or BlargMyShnoople promptly quipped with a witty reply, stating that President Bill Clinton should be the one to pay his bail, considering his actions were an homage to his name:

"Bill Clinton better pay lil homies bail."

Matt @BlargMyShnoople Geoff Keighley @geoffkeighley The individual who interrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested. The individual who interrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested. Bill Clinton better pay lil homies bail twitter.com/geoffkeighley/… Bill Clinton better pay lil homies bail twitter.com/geoffkeighley/…

Twitter teeming with Bill Clinton and Elden Ring memes as stage invader goes viral for interrupting The Game Awards

The Game Awards, or TGA as they are commonly abbreviated, are no doubt one of the most prestigious awards recognizing the gaming and streaming industry. Many heavy hitters such as God of War Ragnarok, Valorant, and Genshin Impact won across various categories.

But the most "memed" point of the evening by far was when a person hijacked Hidetaka Miyazaki and co's acceptance speech during FromSoftware's Game of the Year award presentation.

The man nonchalantly walked on stage with Elden Ring's developers after they were announced as winners of the prestigious award. The perpetrator interrupted them to go on a nonsensical tangent about a former US President:

"I think I want to nominate this award to my reformed Orthodox Rabbi Bill Clinton. Thank you, everybody."

The audience hesitantly clapped after this outlandish announcement by the stage invader, while the winning team on stage could clearly be seen looking perplexed, unsure whether this was a prank on the organizer's part.

With such a hilarious affair marking the end of the intense competition between Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok for the title of Game of the Year, the gaming community responded with multiple memes. Many joked that with the viral video, the real winner of the award was Bill Clinton.

Other gamers hilariously made posts comparing the stage invader with the in-game mechanics of players invading each other's playthroughs:

Similar memes were shared extensively throughout Twitter and other social media platforms:

Almateria @Almaterria @geoffkeighley Might have saved his life, Miyazaki looks ready to test the strike weapon balance patch out with that trophy. @geoffkeighley Might have saved his life, Miyazaki looks ready to test the strike weapon balance patch out with that trophy. https://t.co/mnWVGOlien

Hijinks @Hijinksss

> dedicates award to Bill Clinton

> Refuses to elaborate

> gets arrested @geoffkeighley >walks up on stage> dedicates award to Bill Clinton> Refuses to elaborate> gets arrested @geoffkeighley >walks up on stage> dedicates award to Bill Clinton> Refuses to elaborate> gets arrested https://t.co/eYS3YGiVJ2

Neonulqui 🐀 @adamwil95 @geoffkeighley twitter.com/adamwil95/stat…



Some friends noticed the moment he snuck on and it was crazy how he was able to just casually walk on the stage Neonulqui 🐀 @adamwil95



#TheGameAwards #Billclinton #Eldenring The Bill Clinton kid literally joined them from behind from a random aisle and stood on stage till they finished to make his speech XD The Bill Clinton kid literally joined them from behind from a random aisle and stood on stage till they finished to make his speech XD#TheGameAwards #Billclinton #Eldenring https://t.co/71FTBM421m Some friends noticed the moment he snuck on and it was crazy how he was able to just casually walk on the stage @geoffkeighley twitter.com/adamwil95/stat…Some friends noticed the moment he snuck on and it was crazy how he was able to just casually walk on the stage

The Act Man @TheActMan_YT And The Game of the Year goes to...



Bill Clinton & The Reformed Orthodox Rabbi And The Game of the Year goes to...Bill Clinton & The Reformed Orthodox Rabbi

The stage invader's strange address concerning former US President Bill Clinton has clearly been a highlight of the ceremony. For a list of full winners of The Game Awards 2022, click here.

