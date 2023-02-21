Guy who crashed the Game Awards tries to get into Kai Cenat and xQc's streams at Universal Theme Park

In a surprise to many in the audience, the stage invader from the Game Awards from December 2022 surfaced once again as he streamsniped xQc and Kai Cenat as they explored Universal Theme park on stream today, February 20.

According to clips enthusiastically shared by by fans, the guy tried to include himself in the stream by walking up to the streaming duo as they were going about their business. The incident occurred multiple times as it appears that the streamsniper tried to disguise himself to get into the stream again and again.

Kai Cenat gets annoyed after kid from the Game Awards crashes his stream with xQc at Universal Theme park

Those who watched the Game Awards last year may still remember the bizarre occurrence that happend after Miyazaki and his colleagues accepted their award for the Game of the Year for Elden Ring.

A young guy managed to make his way onto the stage with the creators of Elden Ring. He also got ample time in the limelight after being mistakenly given control of the mic, when he gave a short and highly confusing speech.

Dubbed the Bill Clinton Kid by many because of him referring to a rabbi by that name, his appearance at the Game Awards created quite a stir as people discussed why and how he found his way on stage. Going by his performance today, it seems that he also has an uncanny ability to make his way into Twitch streams.

In the clip, Kai Cenat can be heard talking about the kid in question as he approached the streamer and xQc. Considering how his face was in the news a couple of months ago, Kai appeared to be familiar with him but couldn't exactly recognize him in the initially:

"I've seen him before, that dude. What the hell, you're the most random person. You're not with us, you're not with us. But I've definitely seen you before."

The kid tried to make conversation with Kai Cenat, but the AMP member was having none of it. The streamer can be clearly heard asking his staff to keep the kid away as he repeatedly kept making it clear that the person was not with them:

"Yo, he's on something like... Nah, nah, nah. you're not with us, you're not with us. You're recording, you're recording, you're not with us. Yo Cuddy, yo Cuddy, don't let him follow us."

At a later point in the stream, the Game Awards kid came back in adisguise and tried to get Kai Cenat to talk to him. Suffice it to say, the streamer was not happy:

"Stop doing that, bro... You being mad annoying!"

Reddit reacts to the clip

With such popular streamers collaborating, the viewer count was quite high as over 100K people were watching them roam around Universal at any given moment. The audience was quite amused by the repeated appearances of the kid in the stream and had varying reactions. Here are some from r/LivestreamFail:

Kai Cenat and xQc are arguably one of the biggest English-speaking streamers on Twitch at the moment. The former recently won the Streamy Awards for Streamer of the Year, while the latter won the Just Chatting Streamer award.

Here's a head-to-head numbers showdown between the two Twitch stars to see who was the bigger streamer in 2022.

