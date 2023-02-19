Kai Cenat becomes the third most-subscribed streamer on Twitch, celebrates with KSI

Today, Kai Cenat, a well-known Twitch streamer, achieved another notable milestone in his online career. As of writing, he has garnered an impressive 176,097 subscribers, securing his position as the third most subscribed Twitch streamer of all time.

It’s worth noting that the only streamers who have managed to outdo Kai in terms of subscribers are Ludwig, who amassed over 283,066 subscribers in April 2021, and Tyler “Ninja,” a renowned Fortnite gamer and streamer who reached 269,154 subscribers in April 2018.

What’s even more remarkable about Kai’s celebratory stream is that he achieved this significant feat while being accompanied by KSI, a popular UK-based YouTuber, boxer, and rapper currently visiting the US.

KSI matches subs for five minutes during the latest Kai Cenat subathon

For those unaware, Kai Cenat is hosting a subathon, which he started on February 1. Since the start of the subathon, the AMP member has attracted tens of thousands of subscribers to his Twitch channel, propelling him to become the third-highest subscribed Twitch streamer of all time.

His most recent stream, however, recorded views that were off the charts. The apparent explanation is the presence of KSI, who, as mentioned before, is presently in the US. To make things more interesting, KSI offered to match all the subscribers that Kai received for five minutes.

For context, Kai Cenat had about 170,226 subscribers at the timer's start. By the end of the five minutes, his sub count went up by a further 2.1K, which meant that the Sidemen member had to dish out subs worth $10.5K.

What did Kai say after his latest accomplishment?

Being from the W/L community meant Kai’s reaction would always be exuberant and rackety. After surpassing Ironmouse as the third most subscribed Twitch streamer, Kai exclaimed:

"We hit number three all time! Top three! F**k yeah! Yessir! Oh my god! Top three all-time most subbed Twitch streamers bro!"

(Timestamp: 04:41:11)

KSI was naturally not the happiest in the room as he kept losing money. He said:

"Oh god and I'm losing money!"

r/LivestreamFail give their take

The popular LSF community was somewhat critical of Kai Cenat’s fan base, who reportedly “hate-spammed” Ironmouse following Kai’s latest feat. Here are some of the reactions:

Kai Cenat has had a topsy-turvy start to the new year. In January 2023, he was accused by TikToker and Twitter user Jovi Pena of not withholding information about an alleged rapist. To read about the entire controversy, click here.

