Asmongold tries to spot stage invader at The Game Awards 2022 and find out how he snuck onto the stage

Zack "Asmongold" rewatched parts of The Game Awards 2022 on a livestream on December 9, 2022. During the broadcast, the streamer tried to find out how a stage invader managed to interrupt the proceedings while Elden Ring's developers accepted the Game of the Year award.

A young fan went viral for hijacking FromSoftware's acceptance speech at the award ceremony with a weird shoutout to his "reformed Orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton." He became the subject of various memes and posts on social media.

The bizarre incident overshadowed Elden Ring's win over God of War Ragnarok in the highly contested Game of the Year category. Asmongold, who was watching Ludwig's Mogul Mail video on the subject, agreed with the assessment that FromSoftware's title was better than the new God of War.

However, the OTK founder was keen to learn more about the stage invader. He scanned the footage to find out how the teenager was let on stage in the first place.

"Bro, this kid is a legend": Asmongold praises stage invader's commitment to troll The Game Awards while tracing his movements during the incident

Asmongold was fascinated that a random individual could get on stage at such a prestigious award show and say something so bizarre. The streamer tried to trace the fan's movements to see how he got on the stage:

"Okay, so let's see. Yeah, did I watch the kid?"

After rewinding the video, he spotted the stage invader and exclaimed:

"Oh! There... is that him right there? Oh my god. Oh no, he's right here."

Asmongold realized that the teenager somehow blended in with Hidetaka Miyazaki and the others in the Elden Ring team. He then pointed out how the language barrier was probably a big reason why the fan could easily enter the stage without much resistance.

The YouTuber said:

"Because you gotta keep in mind that these guys, I'm sure they speak English kinda well. But like imagine having to go to Japan and, like, accept the award. So like, you don't really speak the language there, you're not entirely understanding what is going on."

He continued:

"You're in a foreign country, it's a foreign award show. And then a random person just shows up. It's like at a certain point you don't know really know what to do. It's like, I don't know..."

Timestamp 48:37

Asmongold was impressed with the stage invader after he confidently took his place among the winners on stage:

"Does he shake... Bro, this kid is a legend. He helps one of the developers like, 'Come on man. You did a great job. Come on and head to the sage.' What a f*cking legend man, oh wow. Look at this."

At this point in the stream, Ludwig, who was in the video that the content creator was reacting to, said something similar:

"Yeah people high five him. And then he kind of blends in. I mean, he even starts patting people on the back like he knows them. He's saying good job."

Asmongold was stunned when he saw how brazenly the stage invader was standing as Miyazaki gave his acceptance speech after Elden Ring won The Game of the Year award:

"He's just standing there. He is just standing there. Oh my god, he's just there. And they're talking about the game and he's patiently waiting his turn. Oh my god, this is so good."

Asmongold also noted how the fan looked toward the camera to check whether he would be seen properly. He said:

"Yeah, see he looked up. He looked up to see where the scene is to make sure he is on camera. What a legend."

The streamer reiterated:

"And you gotta remember, these guys, you know, are from a completely different culture. They don't speak English, they come in and so there's this kid there and then it's like, 'I don't know, is he part of this? I have no idea, yeah I have no idea. No f*cking clue.'"

He also commented on what the stage invader said, noting that as the camera cut panned out, people could be seen walking over the podium to apprehend him:

"Reformed Orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton! Then there's like three, you see the three guys, right? They are walking on from the sides of the stage like, 'Yeah come on. Let's go.'"

Fan reactions to Asmongold's video

Asmongold's video garnered quite some attention on YouTube. Here are some of the fan reactions:

Fans praising the stage invader (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Fans thankful for the memes (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Geoff Keighley @geoffkeighley The individual who interrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested. The individual who interrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested.

According to Geoff Keighley, the founder of The Game Awards, the fan who interrupted the show has been arrested and will probably face charges.

