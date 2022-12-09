The Game Awards 2022: Here’s the list of winners across all five esports awards 

The Game Awards 2022 shaped up to be quite an event. This year’s iteration had an interesting batch of nominees across all categories. God of War Ragnarok and Elden Ring generated the most hype with the maximum number of nominations, while also duking it out for the Game of the Year award.
Meanwhile, a huge collection of highly-anticipated upcoming titles were also announced, which included the likes of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Hades 2, and Street Fighter 6 to name a few.
With all of these categories, their winners, as well as the game reveals, there's a lot to soak in. Therefore, here’s a round-up of all the winners across the five esports categories in The Game Awards 2022.
The Game Awards 2022: A look at all the esports categories, nominations, and winners
The Game Awards 2022 came up with five distinct esports categories. They are - Best Esports Game, Best Esports Athlete, Best Esports Team, Best Esports Coach, and lastly, Best Esports Event of the Year.
All five awards were dished out one after the other as part of a half-hour-long opening act pre-show before the main event kicked off. Here's a look at all the categories, their respective nominations, and what unfolded at The Game Awards 2022:
1) Best Esports Game
Nominations:
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Rocket League
- Valorant
Winner: At last year's The Game Awards, League of Legends was crowned the Best Esports Game. However, Valorant has bagged the prize this year.
2) Best Esports Athlete
Nominations:
- Jeong Ji-Hoon AKA Chovy from team Gen.G in League of Legends
- Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok from team T1, League of Legends
- Finn "Karrigan" Aberson from FaZe Clan, CS:GO
- Jacob "Yay" Whiteaker from team Cloud 9, Valorant
- Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev from team Natus Vincere, CS:GO
Winner: Yay from Team Cloud 9, Valorant, was crowned as the Best Esports Athlete in this year’s The Game Awards.
3) Best Esports Team
Nominations:
- Dark Zero (Apex Legends)
- FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
- Loud (Valorant)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
Winner: This year’s best Esports team accolade went to Loud from Valorant.
4) Best Esports Coach
Nominations:
- Andril "B1ad3" Horodensky of Natus Vincere, CS:GO
- Matheus "Bzka" Tarasconi from team Loud, Valorant
- Erik "Doombros" Sandgren from team FPX, Valorant
- Robert "Robban" Dahlstrom from FaZe Clan, CS:GO
- Go "Score" Dong-bin from team Gen.G, League of Legends
Winner: Yet another award that went to the Valorant gaming community. It was Bzka from team Loud who bagged the win.
5) Best Esports Event
Nominations:
- EVO 2022
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
- Valorant Champions 2022
Winner: The 2022 League of Legends World Championship was voted the Best Esports Event of the Year.
The final verdict
The nominations for the esports categories in The Game Awards 2022 were mostly dominated by Valorant, CS:GO, and League of Legends. Valorant, in the end, came out on top by winning three out of the five awards.