The Game Awards 2022: Here’s the list of winners across all five esports awards 

The Game Awards 2022 shaped up to be quite an event. This year’s iteration had an interesting batch of nominees across all categories. God of War Ragnarok and Elden Ring generated the most hype with the maximum number of nominations, while also duking it out for the Game of the Year award.

Meanwhile, a huge collection of highly-anticipated upcoming titles were also announced, which included the likes of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Hades 2, and Street Fighter 6 to name a few.

With all of these categories, their winners, as well as the game reveals, there's a lot to soak in. Therefore, here’s a round-up of all the winners across the five esports categories in The Game Awards 2022.

The Game Awards 2022: A look at all the esports categories, nominations, and winners

The Game Awards 2022 came up with five distinct esports categories. They are - Best Esports Game, Best Esports Athlete, Best Esports Team, Best Esports Coach, and lastly, Best Esports Event of the Year.

All five awards were dished out one after the other as part of a half-hour-long opening act pre-show before the main event kicked off. Here's a look at all the categories, their respective nominations, and what unfolded at The Game Awards 2022:

1) Best Esports Game

ValorIntel @ValorINTEL VALORANT has won the Best Esports Game of 2022 at @thegameawards

Nominations:

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

Valorant

Winner: At last year's The Game Awards, League of Legends was crowned the Best Esports Game. However, Valorant has bagged the prize this year.

2) Best Esports Athlete

yay @yay



its crazy to be selected among so many other talented hard working individuals in esports so I am forever grateful



its crazy to be selected among so many other talented hard working individuals in esports so I am forever grateful

all I can say is thank you to the community and all the people who I've met that helped me here now won Best Esports Athlete of the year from @thegameawards

Nominations:

Jeong Ji-Hoon AKA Chovy from team Gen.G in League of Legends

Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok from team T1, League of Legends

Finn "Karrigan" Aberson from FaZe Clan, CS:GO

Jacob "Yay" Whiteaker from team Cloud 9, Valorant

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev from team Natus Vincere, CS:GO

Winner: Yay from Team Cloud 9, Valorant, was crowned as the Best Esports Athlete in this year’s The Game Awards.

3) Best Esports Team

LOUD 🇧🇷 @LOUDgg



2022 foi um ano incrível para nós e a nossa maior motivação é que em 2023 não seja diferente.



Obrigado A LOUD É O TEU 🫵 MELHOR TIME DE ESPORTS by @thegameawards

Nominations:

Dark Zero (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (CS:GO)

Loud (Valorant)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

Winner: This year’s best Esports team accolade went to Loud from Valorant.

4) Best Esports Coach

Nominations:

Andril "B1ad3" Horodensky of Natus Vincere, CS:GO

Matheus "Bzka" Tarasconi from team Loud, Valorant

Erik "Doombros" Sandgren from team FPX, Valorant

Robert "Robban" Dahlstrom from FaZe Clan, CS:GO

Go "Score" Dong-bin from team Gen.G, League of Legends

Winner: Yet another award that went to the Valorant gaming community. It was Bzka from team Loud who bagged the win.

5) Best Esports Event

This year’s League of Legends World Championship was the 12th edition of the same (Image via EpicSkillshot/ You Tube)

Nominations:

EVO 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

Valorant Champions 2022

Winner: The 2022 League of Legends World Championship was voted the Best Esports Event of the Year.

The final verdict

The nominations for the esports categories in The Game Awards 2022 were mostly dominated by Valorant, CS:GO, and League of Legends. Valorant, in the end, came out on top by winning three out of the five awards.

