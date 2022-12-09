The Game Awards 2022 is finally here. While the ultimate showdown for this year's end-of-year went live some time ago, the show just announced the winner for the best Esports game of 2022.

Competing against four more games, Valorant snatched the crown from League of Legends and became the best Esports game for 2022. The accolade was conferred based on tournaments featuring the title, the community support it has received, content updates, and more.

To learn more about the Valorant Esports scenario, read below.

Valorant's Esports has taken the crown at The Game Awards 2022

ValorIntel @ValorINTEL VALORANT has won the Best Esports Game of 2022 at @thegameawards VALORANT has won the Best Esports Game of 2022 at @thegameawards https://t.co/db1zs1ZsCn

Last year, League of Legends was the best Esports game in The Game Awards. With VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) becoming one of the biggest events in the Esports and FPS community, it was no surprise that Valorant took the crown and became the best Esports game this year.

Esports has been a large part of the world of gaming for a very long time. With Valorant gaining huge popularity within a year of its release, Riot games started hosting the official tournament circuit VCT in 2021.

Announced on December 10, 2021, VCT's second iteration was immediately one of the most popular global Esports events. Starting on August 31 and ending on September 19, the tournament had a massive prize pool of $1,000,000.

List of all Esports awards and winners in 2022

Here is a list of all the nominees that were part of the award for 2022.

Best Esports Game

Counter Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

Valorant

The Game Awards have also announced the best Esports athlete for 2022. Here is who won it this year.

yay @yay



its crazy to be selected among so many other talented hard working individuals in esports so I am forever grateful



all I can say is thank you to the community and all the people who I've met that helped me here now won Best Esports Athlete of the year from @thegameawards its crazy to be selected among so many other talented hard working individuals in esports so I am forever gratefulall I can say is thank you to the community and all the people who I've met that helped me here now won Best Esports Athlete of the year from @thegameawards! its crazy to be selected among so many other talented hard working individuals in esports so I am forever gratefulall I can say is thank you to the community and all the people who I've met that helped me here now ❤️ https://t.co/Qul3TIaWuZ

Best Esports Athlete

Chovy

Faker

Karrigan

S1mple

Yay

The next one's for the best Esports team this year. While they competed against some of the best sides in the world, LOUD's performance in the VCT 2022 was enough to nail their victory.

They were the champions of VCT 2022. Notably, this award also cements Valorant's influence in the world of Esports. Here is a list of all the other Esports teams that got nominated for the award alongside Loud:

Best Esports Team

Darkzero Esports

FaZe Clan

Gen.G

LA Thieves

LOUD

The Game Awards is the annual awards ceremony hosted by Geoff Keighley to determine the best releases and accomplishments in the gaming industry each year. Starting in 2014, the award ceremony uses a blended voting system where 90% of the votes are given by the selected jury, while the remaining 10% come from the public.

Poll : 0 votes