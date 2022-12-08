What to expect from Capcom at The Game Awards 2022

With The Game Awards set to air soon, gamers across the world are looking forward to the annual event. In addition to the anticipated award category winners, the World Premieres and new game announcements will be major highlights as well. Publishers are slowly upping the hype as well, with Resident Evil developer Capcom being one of them.

The Japanese company recently hinted that an important reveal of some kind will be aired at The Game Awards 2022. With the publisher having many exciting games in the pipeline, this article speculates on what's potentially coming up for Capcom fans at this major event.

Here's what Capcom could show off at The Game Awards 2022

1) Resident Evil 4 Remake

Easily the hottest known game on this list, the Resident Evil 4 Remake is set to recreate one of the all-time great GameCube classics. While we have seen a small chunk of gameplay so far, there's still a lot the community doesn't know about the remake yet.

Given how some scenarios are different to the 2005 original, how will they translate to gameplay? Will any interesting mechanics from the franchise's newer entries make it over? The Game Awards are a great way to keep the hype train rolling, that's for sure.

2) Pragmata

First showcased in a cryptic trailer two years ago, Capcom's Pragmata is still shrouded in mystery. All that's known so far is that it's a sci-fi action-adventure game set in a strange dystopian future. The title's key characters seem to be a young girl with powers and an astronaut with high-tech gadgets.

The lack of official information from Capcom has made fans quite impatient so far, especially since it was delayed. With the game set to be released next year for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, it would not be unreasonable to expect Capcom to share more details with fans soon.

3) Dragon's Dogma 2

Join director Hideaki Itsuno as he reflects on how the world of Gransys came to be and shares the announcement of the upcoming sequel, in development using RE Engine:

bit.ly/Dragons-Dogma-… Dragon’s Dogma II will begin the cycle anew.Join director Hideaki Itsuno as he reflects on how the world of Gransys came to be and shares the announcement of the upcoming sequel, in development using RE Engine: Dragon’s Dogma II will begin the cycle anew.Join director Hideaki Itsuno as he reflects on how the world of Gransys came to be and shares the announcement of the upcoming sequel, in development using RE Engine:🐉 bit.ly/Dragons-Dogma-… https://t.co/JPp117xuOX

The surprise successor to the underrated 2012 fantasy action RPG was announced in June this year. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is confirmed to be using the RE Engine, the same as Resident Evil Village and Devil May Cry 5. On that note, the project director for the latter game is handling the reigns for this RPG as well.

This means fans can, at the very least, expect a robust and stylish combat system, one that would likely surpass the original. With little more than the title revealed so far, new information like concept art and platforms will hopefully be shown off at The Game Awards.

4) New Monster Hunter game

Monster Hunter Rise, the latest entry in Capcom's long-running monster slaying franchise, has enjoyed a hefty amount of success so far. Originally released on Nintendo Switch in 2021 and earlier this year for PC, the game is now coming to other platforms as well, including the Sunbreak expansion.

With that said, rumors have been floating around of a brand new entry in development. Given that the last entry for PlayStation and Xbox was Monster Hunter World in 2018, the fanbase is certainly due for another game. This time around, it would be great to see how Capcom harnesses the power of current-gen consoles.

5) Resident Evil 9

While the Resident Evil 4 Remake is fine and dandy, it's interesting to wonder how Capcom will innovate further with the next installment. There have been some leaks about Resident Evil 9, but they're best taken with a grain of salt.

Then again, considering how different Resident Evil Village was compared to 7, it wouldn't be surprising to see Capcom bring yet another twist to the table with a new game in the series. 2023 and beyond seems to mark the resurgence of the survival horror genre. Capcom should not hesitate to capitalize further on the hype with The Game Awards showcase.

The Game Awards will go live on December 8, 2022.

