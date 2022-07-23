Monster Hunter Paradise is reportedly the next franchise entry, as per recent leaks

With the latest Sunbreak DLC expansion for Monster Hunter Rise being a major success, Capcom's iconic franchise will only climb the ranks from here onwards. Fans have been impatient to find out what the future has in store for the action-exploration series from the Japanese studio. As such, a lot of expectations are set towards the next game, unoffiicially called Monster Hunter 6.

Naga the Bileygr @neonaga99 New MH game leaked by discord datamines (confirmed by an official discord partner and easily reproducable)

MH Paradise

Josh from Ragegaming thinks it's a spinoff unrelated to MH6

I'm confused on if it's MH6 or a spinoff

It's planned for "Xbox" and "Playstation"

A recent leak suggests fans might be in for an exciting surprise. A datamine from Discord, the popular voice chat platform, has revealed a listing for something called Monster Hunter Paradise.

As posted by Twitter user Naga the Bileygr, this was unearthed via experimental developer tools in the app.

What does this mean for Monster Hunter?

Though the source of the leaks seems legitimate, it is unclear what it means as of now. The leaks could be about the highly anticipated sixth mainline entry. However, Paradise sounds more like a spin-off - or at least a non-numbered entry like Rise.

The leak also seems to suggest it is a side game that will be aiming for an Xbox and PlayStation release. This includes the following consoles:

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

As such, some further speculation is in order: if this is was MH6, it would make sense to support last-gen hardware, likely as a swansong for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One line of systems, before the next major entry makes its way on to the current consoles.

However, the PC omission seems odd. Perhaps it will be more like World? The 2017 entry was initially released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One followed by a PC port later down the line.

Rise was also originally a Nintendo Switch exclusive before making its way to Steam earlier this year. Whatever it is, though, it will likely be something fans of the franchise will look forward to.

What is the latest entry in the series?

Monster Hunter Rise is the latest core entry in the long-running series. With Kamura Village under threat from rampaging monster hordes, it is up to the Hunter to save the day. Saddle up on your favorite Palamute and sharpen your weapon of choice because these deadly creatures are not to be trifled with.

Rise features dozens of richly detailed monsters to take down. Players can scavange defeated creatures for resources that can be used towards new and upgraded armor and weapons. The new Sunbreak expansion also adds a new storyline, new areas to explore, and more monsters to encounter.

