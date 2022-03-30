5 best PS4 and PS5 games fans want on PlayStation Plus Extra

Sony recently revealed that it is revising PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus models with a new-three tiered subscription model. The new model will be incorporated in June and will introduce entirely new perks to the members of the program.

The three tiers of the new PlayStation Plus are Essential, Extra, and Premium. While PlayStation Plus Essential will be the same as the original PlayStation Plus program, the Extra tier program will offer players additional 400 PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games along with all the games in the Essential tier.

Sony stated that PlayStation Now is transitioning into this new tier-based PlayStation Plus offering and will no longer be a standalone service for players. PlayStation users have been craving more titles in the PlayStation Plus service for a long time and it looks like Sony has finally heard the gaming community.

Let's take a look at the Top 5 PS5 and PS4 games that players want to see on PlayStation Extra:

1) Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn is the first installment of Guerrilla Games and Sony’s flagship Horizon series. Players take on the role of Aloy, who is a young huntress out on a mission to uncover her own past.

The game is set on a gorgeous open-world map that is filled with a range of terrifyingly aggressive machines that players encounter. The game delivers excellent combat mechanics, with Aloy using a variety of weapons ranging from bows and arrows to lethal daggers.

The story carries some deep mysteries about the Horizon world that begs to be solved. Horizon Zero Dawn was well appreciated by the gaming community due to its stunning visuals, a creative open world and engaging combat.

The game has sold over 20 million copies till date, making it one of the best-selling PS4 games of all time. Players would surely love to see Horizon Zero Dawn feature in the PlayStation Plus Extra library.

2) Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 was released in February 2022 by Techland as an action-role playing game with a survival horror approach. Sequel to Dying Light (2015), the game continues the storyline 22 years later, where players take on the role of Aiden Caldwell and venture into the zombie-inflicted open-world map based in the city of Villedor.

The map is four times larger than its predecessor and is broken into seven regions that feature their own biomes. One of the primary focuses of the game is the various parkour skills that players can perform. The game offers over 3000 parkour animations in the game to make player movements more seamless.

Players can use tools like grappling hooks and paragliders to explore the map. Though it's a relatively new game, Sony might just add it to the list of PlayStation Plus Extra.

3) GTA 5

Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto 5 as the seventh installment of its most popular GTA series. Released in 2013, GTA 5 is undoubtedly one of the most successful action-adventure games of all time.

The game is set on an open-world map of Los Santos, which is based on the city of Los Angeles. GTA 5 features three main protagonists, namely Franklin Clinton, Michael De Santa and Trevor Phillips. Like conventional GTA games, players have to commit heists and complete various missions with all three protagonists.

The game is highly appreciated due to its extremely detailed open world, interesting missions, and proper characterization. Despite GTA 5 having been released back in 2013, it was still the most streamed title on Twitch last year. This showcases the game’s immense popularity and success. Players would definitely love to see GTA V on their PlayStation Plus Extra subscription.

4) Scarlet Nexus

Scarlet Nexus is an action role-playing offering by Bandai Namco Studios, which became a fan favorite just after its release. Scarlet Nexus offers excellent moment-to-moment gameplay where players engage in fast reflex driven combat, while moving from one battle to another.

Players will take on the role of Yuito Sumeragi, a new recruit to the Other Suppression Force (OSF) to become an elite psionic. As per Bandai Namco, Scarlet, Nexus offers a deep dive into a complex story of courage, bonds, and heroism. The game received a lot of positive reviews from critics when it was first released back in 2021.

Since the game already features on Xbox Game Pass, there is a high chance that Sony will add the game to the PlayStation Plus Extra library in order to maintain competition.

5) Crew 2

Crew 2 was released back in 2018 as an open-world racing game by Ubisoft, and followed the storyline of its predecessor, The Crew. The game features an open-world map based on the United States, where players can roam with a range of vehicles including boats, motorcycles, cars, and even planes.

Players take on the role of a racer, who aims to become successful in all the different vehicular disciplines. The game offers different themed races that include street-racing, free-style, off-roading and professional racing. Players can switch different modes to choose between air, land, and water vehicles.

The game has received a lot of positive reviews due to its diverse offering of vehicles and unique racing physics that are distinct for every vehicular discipline. Currently available on PlayStation 4, Crew 2 has a high chance of getting featured on PlayStation Plus Extra.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan