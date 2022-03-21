5 badly launched games that deserve a second chance in 2022

Many games from top gaming studios failed to meet expectations and ended up disappointing the community. Be it a game full of glitches, bugs, or other technical issues, there can be many factors that contribute towards the failure of a game.

There have been plenty of times when developers have promised too much out of their game, eventually disappointing fans after the game releases. These things make decent titles even worse due to the high expectations they set for a game.

Badly launched games that deserves a second chance in 2022

There have been many disappointing game launches over the years. However, some of them could actually be good games if some of the major issues are mitigated.

Here are some badly launched games that deserve a second chance in 2022.

1) Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the biggest games in recent history that had a disastrous launch despite the high expectations that were set by the developers.

CD Projekt Red was pulled into major controversy when reviewers found that Cyberpunk 2077 offered a largely broken experience when it ran on low-end PCs, Xbox One, and PS4 consoles.

Many technical issues persisted even on powerful platforms, making the game almost unplayable at times. Cyberpunk 2077 was planned to be one of the biggest projects by CD Projekt Red, but it became a nightmare for them.

They eventually had to issue a number of apologies to the gaming community and offer refunds to their fans.

Despite the game being such a mess, CD Projekt has pushed a lot of new updates to recover from the glitches and is currently in a decent state. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the best games that definitely needs a second chance in 2022.

2) No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky was Hello Games’ entry into the survival genre. The game was initially released in 2016 on PS and PC platforms but didn’t get the feedback that developers expected.

The game is primarily based on survival, combat, exploration and trading, where players can freely move in an open-world universe.

The major contributing factor to the game’s failure was developer Sean Murray, who exaggerated the features of the game and raised the overall expectations of the gaming community. This ultimately led to a major disappointment as No Man’s Sky was not up to the mark and many players even claimed a refund.

Overall, the concept of the game is really spectacular and some extra features would definitely improve the potential of the game.

3) Star Wars Battlefront 2

Star Wars Battlefront 2 was released in 2017 as the fourth installment of the Star Wars Battlefront series. DICE offers a number of features in the game, including two game modes, but was widely criticized for incorporating a monetization scheme in their loot boxes.

Many players also accused the company of wanting excess hours of grinding to unlock new abilities. This would eventually push players to buy upgrades via microtransactions. It even got worse for EA when the game started showing technical problems that were not removed via updates.

Even if the gameplay and overall visuals were excellent, the intentional push to use microtransactions and a lack of updates was a major turn off for gamers. EA could definitely do a better job than what they did in 2017, and revive the Star Wars Battlefront series.

4) eFootball

eFootball is the latest football simulation offered by Konami, released in 2021. After Konami changed the name of their long-lasting franchise Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) to eFootball, every gamer in the gaming community had really high expectations from this completely free-to-play game.

However, eFootball was considered one of the worst games of 2021 and was heavily criticized by the gaming community. The game was thrashed by reviewers in every aspect, be it graphics, gameplay, or lack of content.

The players in the game looked nothing like the original players and the gameplay was filled with bugs and glitches.

Konami have addressed their apologies to the fans and have announced that the game will be releasing a major update in the spring of 2022.

5) SimCity 2013

Maxis Emeryville and EA’s flagship city-building simulation series received its first major installment in SimCity 2013. EA stated that the game is a complete overhaul of the series and players will be able to plan and create a city that includes commercial, residential and industrial sites.

This was the first SimCity game that required an online connection even if gamers were playing it using single-player mode. This was a major setback in the game as players couldn’t play the game if there wasn't an internet connection available.

SimCity players also faced various connectivity issues as the game’s server remained down most of the time.

Even though SimCity 2013 is a beautifully built game with great visuals and optimal gameplay, its server is not up to the mark. EA should definitely give SimCity another chance in 2022 with a much stronger online server and improved gameplay features.

Edited by Saman