10 best games to play on PlayStation Now in March 2022

PlayStation Now is Sony’s flagship cloud gaming service that boasts a massive library of PS2, PS3 and PS4 games. The subscription service is currently available on PC, PS5 and PS4 platforms and is a great option for players looking to venture into the gaming world of PlayStation.

PlayStation Now offers a wide range of games ranging from classic horror games to excellent AAA titles. Players can opt in to PlayStation Now subscription for $9.99 per month or $24.99 for three months or $59.99 for a year.

Best games to play on PlayStation Now this March

Players will be able to stream as well as download all the games on their consoles from PlayStation Now. Due to the huge size of the PlayStation Now library, it is quite hard to determine which games are worth the time.

Here are the top 10 games that players can enjoy on PlayStation Now this month:

10) Crysis Remastered

EA and Crytek’s Crysis Remastered has just been added to PlayStation Now in the March 2022 lineup. The first-person shooter was originally released in 2007 and gained huge popularity due to its exceptional visuals and gameplay.

The latest Crysis Remastered features all new visual effects and ray-tracing features that players can run seamlessly on their PS4 Pro and PS5 consoles. Players get to enter an armored battle outfit and venture into the lush jungles to eliminate alien predators.

9) Detroit: Become Human

Quantic Dream and Sony released their adventure video game, Detroit: Become Human in 2018. The game is based on an alternate world of Androids, where players get to explore the morality of artificial intelligence.

The story revolves around three androids that play different roles in the society and their lives will depend on the choices that players will make during the game. Many consider it to be one of the best games from Quantic Dream.

8) Shadow Warrior 3

Shadow Warrior 3 is the latest installment of Developer Digital’s popular Shadow Warrior series. Following in the footsteps of its predecessors, Shadow Warrior 3 features absolutely stunning melee combat sequences, a free-running movement system and fast-paced gunplay.

The game is the latest addition to PlayStation Now this March.

7) Mortal Kombat 11

NetherRealm’s Mortal Kombat 11 was included in PlayStation Now as part of its January 2022 line-up. Mortal Kombat 11 has been heavily praised for its improved story, graphics and excellent fighting dynamics. The game offers an enjoyable single-player campaign with thrilling action sequences.

Players looking for a fighting game should definitely play Mortal Kombat 11 as it is one of the best in the genre.

6) God of War

Sony’s action-adventure masterpiece, God of War, is one of the best games that PlayStation Now can offer. It is set in a new Norse mythology-inspired world, with Kratos as the main protagonist.

God of War offers exceptional action gameplay sequences that facilitate exploration and a much deeper understanding of the beautiful world and its characters.

5) GTA Vice City

Rockstar Games’ 2002 action adventure game, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City is still one of the most adored in the series. Based on the fictional Vice City, players need to take on the role of Tommy Vercetti, a drug peddler, and carry out new operations to eliminate existing drug lords in the City.

The island town is very lively and players get full freedom to explore it and try out different side quests along with the main story.

4) Fallout 4

Bethesda Game Studios released Fallout 4 in 2015 as the fourth installment of their flagship Fallout series. The storyline carries forward the narrative of its excellent predecessor, Fallout 3. The game features the most diverse map in the Fallout series with excellent graphical representation.

Fallout 4 players get to explore varied terrains such as dead forests, isolated radioactive zones, dilapidated urban areas and much more.

3) The Last of Us

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us is a horror action-adventure game set in a post-apocalyptic world that is filled with zombies and infected creatures. The game possesses excellent narrative storylines and jaw-dropping open-world visuals. Players take on the role of Joel, a grizzled and tired survivor whose main aim is to survive the ruined and infected world based in the United States.

The game was originally released in PlayStation 3 but players can opt for a PS4 remaster that is available on PlayStation Now.

2) F1 2020

F1 2020 is the thirteenth installment of Codemaster’s flagship Formula 1 series. Players will be able to play both as a driver and manager of their team, which makes the career mode more interactive.

After a lot of tweaking by the developers, F1 2020 offers the perfect blend of racing and management to the players. PlayStation Now users will surely love the adrenaline-filled races in the game.

1) For Honor

Ubisoft’s third-person action title, For Honor, was released back in 2017 and received a lot of appreciation from critics for its highly detailed combat mechanics. Users take on roles from three factions, namely Vikings, Samurai, and Knights, to fight against enemies and complete team-based objectives.

For Honor is one of the best games for those who want to immerse themselves in core sword-fighting battles.

