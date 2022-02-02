February 2022 PlayStation Now lineup includes GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

PlayStation Now subscribers who didn't buy GTA Vice City Definitive Edition months ago now have another opportunity to play it in February 2022.

Those who use the service will notice that it's one of the highlighted games on the PS5, along with Mortal Kombat 11. Players can start playing GTA Vice City Definitive Edition on February 1, 2022, although the game will leave the service on May 2, 2022.

This offer does not include the other two titles in the GTA Trilogy. It is important to note that fans were able to play Grand Theft Auto 3: The Definitive Edition from December 7, 2021, to January 31, 2022.

Users only need to pay for the PlayStation Now service to play it past the initial 7-day free trial if they wish to use the cloud gaming subscription service.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition part of four highlighted games on PlayStation Now this month

The game has had numerous controversies surrounding its launch, although nostalgic fans do enjoy the game for what it is (Image via PlayStation)

The following games were highlighted by the official PlayStation Blog for the February 2022 lineup:

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

Little Big Workshop

Through the Darkest of Times

Death Squared

Of these four titles, only the first one has an expiration date, which is May 2, 2022. According to the PlayStation Now section of the PS5, players will be playing the PS4 version of the game.

The game has had numerous controversies surrounding its launch, although nostalgic fans do enjoy the game for what it is. If one is already paying for the PlayStation Now service, they can check the game out as it won't cost extra.

PlayStation Now

Millions of gamers already use this service (Image via Sony)

There are various prices to consider regarding this service:

Free (For a 7-day trial only)

$9.99 (One month)

$24.99(Three months)

$59.99 (One year)

It's most cost-efficient to purchase a one-year subscription if gamers want to play a whole library of titles. Games are added to the service every month, with some removed simultaneously.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition is a perfect example of that, as it's only available from February 1, 2022, to May 2, 2022.

Project Spartacus

Many gamers are looking forward to seeing if it can compete with other similar services (Image via Sony)

Many users are aware of Project Spartacus, supposedly set to launch in Spring 2022. One of its main aspects is that Sony will merge PlayStation Now with PlayStation Plus in an effort to compete with Microsoft's Game Pass.

Also Read Article Continues below

It's currently unknown if it will involve GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, as the two dates overlap.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. Would you play this game on the PlayStation Now? Yes No 0 votes so far