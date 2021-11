Full list of all GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheats for PS4 and PS5

GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition came out a few days ago, and with the release of every GTA game comes a barrage of cheat codes that players can use to have fun in the open world. These cheats can be used for anything from spawning a sports car to turning all NPC's into ninjas.

GTA San Andreas is one of three remastered games included in the GTA Trilogy. It comes with its own set of unique cheat codes that won't work in the other two games included in the GTA Trilogy.

Here is the complete list of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheats for PS4 and PS5.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheats for PS4 and PS5

1) GTA San Andreas Player cheats

(Exclusive to GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition) Big Head Mode: (Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Circle, X)

Weapon Set #1: (R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up)

Weapon Set #2: (R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left)

Weapon Set #3: (R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down)

Infinite Ammo: (L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Down, L1, L1)

Infinite Health: (Down, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Down, Up, Triangle)

Infinite Lung Capacity: (Down, Left, L1, Down, Down, R2, Down, L2, Down)

Maximum Fat: (Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Down)

Maximum Muscle: (Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left)

Maximum Respect: (L1, R1, Triangle, Down, R2, X, L1, Up, L2, L2, L1, L1)

Get $250,000 Cash, Full Health, and Full Armor: (R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up)

Super Jump: (Up, Up, Triangle, Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, R2, R2)

Super Punch: (Up, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2)

Improved Handling: (Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1)

2A) GTA San Andreas Vehicle cheats

Spawn Tank: (Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Spawn Jetpack: (Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, Right)

Spawn Monster Truck: (Right, Up, R1, R1, R1, Down, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1

Spawn Parachute: (Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Up, Down, Right, L1)

Spawn Bloodring Banger: (Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left)

Spawn Caddy: (Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X)

Spawn Dozer: (R2, L1, L1, Right, Right, Up, Up, X, L1, Left)

Spawn Hotring Racer 1: (R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1)

Spawn Hotring Racer 2: (R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2)

Spawn Hunter: (Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1)

Spawn Hydra: (Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, X, L1, L1, Down, Up)

Spawn Limo: (R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right)

Spawn Quad Bike: (Left, Left, Down, Down, Up, Up, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2)

Spawn Rancher: (Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2)

Spawn Stunt Plane: (Circle, Up, L1, L2, Down, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle)

Spawn Tanker: (R1, Up, Left, Right, R2, Up, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1)

Spawn Trashmaster: (Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right)

Spawn Vortex: (Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, X, L1, L2, Down, Down)

2B) Cheats for vehicular behavior

Aggressive Traffic: (R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2)

Invisible Cars: (Triangle, L1, Triangle, R2, Square, L1, L1)

Flying Cars: (Square, Down, L2, Up, L1, Circle, Up, X, Left)

Flying Boats: (R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle)

All Cars Have NOS: (Left, Triangle, R1, L1, Up, Square, Triangle, Down, Circle, L2, L1, L1)

All Taxis Have NOS: (Up, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, X, Square, R2, Right)

Drive On Water: (Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2)

Pink Cars: (Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle)

Black Cars: (Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle)

3) GTA San Andreas weather changing cheats

Morning Sky: (R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square)

Night Sky: (R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle)

Cloudy Weather: (L2, Down, Down, Left, Square, Left, R2, Square, X, R1, L1, L1)

Rainy Weather: (R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle)

Foggy Weather: (R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X)

Sandstorm: (Up, Down, L1, L1, L2, L2, L1, L2, R1, R2)

4) GTA San Andreas NPC cheats

Armed Pedestrians: (R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down)

Angry Pedestrians: (Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2)

Rioting Pedestrians: (Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1)

Elvis Pedestrians: (L1, Circle, Triangle, L1, L1, Square, L2, Up, Down, Left)

Ninja Pedestrians: (X, X, Down, R2, L2, Circle, R1, Circle, Square)

No Pedestrians: (X, Down, Up, R2, Down, Triangle, L1, Triangle, Left)

5) Other cheats in GTA San Andreas

Instant Death: (Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1)

Raise Wanted Level: (R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left)

Lower Wanted Level: (R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down)

Lock Wanted Level: (Circle, Right, Circle, Right, Left, Square, Triangle, Up)

Speed Up Time: (Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle)

Faster Gameplay: (Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square)

Slower Gameplay: (Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1)

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan