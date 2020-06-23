F1 2020: Will it be the best Formula 1 game ever?

F1 2020 allows the players to create their own F1 team and battle it out for the championship.

The game is scheduled to release on 10th July 2020 in two editions - Seventy and Deluxe Schumacher.

The PS4 Cover of the F1 2020 game

It's just a little bit over 15 days left for Codemasters to release F1 2020. Going by the trailer and reading various articles related to it, F1 2020 has the potential to become one of the best F1 games to be ever made.

So what is new? F1 2020 allows the players to create their own F1 team and battle it out for the championship. A feature that many of the players had been asking for a long time. The player not only drives but is also responsible for all other aspects of the team such as car development, getting sponsors, recruiting drivers, and others.

Apart from this, the game will also allow the players to compete in a full season of the F2 series.

The Schumacher edition will allow the players to drive around the circuit in some of the legendary cars used by seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher.

F1 2020 game details

Release Date: The game is scheduled to be released on 10th July 2020.

Cover: The game features Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in the cover. Michael Schumacher is featured on the cover of the Deluxe Schumacher Edition.

Pricing: The pre-orders for the game have already started. As of now, Microsoft Store for Xbox One and Playstation Store for PS4 have listed two versions of the game - Seventy Edition priced at INR 3999/- and Deluxe Schumacher Edition priced at INR 4349/-.

Platforms: As of now the official website says the game will be released on Xbox One, PS4, Steam and Stadia.

Teams and Drivers: The game will feature all the 10 teams. The drivers and their ratings are given below.

Mercedez - Lewis Hamilton (94) and Valtreri Bottas (90)

Red Bull - Max Verstappen (90) and Alexander Albon (79)

Ferrari - Sebastian Vettel (89) and Charles Leclerc(86)

McLaren - Carlos Sainz Jr. (82) and Lando Norris (79)

Alpha Tauri - Pierre Gasly (80) and Danil Kvyat (80)

Renault - Daniel Riccardo (87) and Esteban Ocon (80)

Racing Point - Sergio Perez (85) and Lance Stroll (78)

Alfa Romeo - Kimi Raikkonen (87) and Antonio Giovnazzi (73)

Haas - Kevin Magnussen (78) and Romain Grosjean (80)

Williams - George Russell (75) and Nicholas Latifi (64)

Circuits: F1 2020 will include all the 22 circuits in the calendar. The two new circuits added in this game are Hanoi Circuit (Vietnam) and Circuit Zandvoort (Netherlands).