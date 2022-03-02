With Shadow Warrior 3 and Crysis Remastered in March, is PlayStation Now ready to compete with Game Pass?

Crysis Remastered will be available on PlayStation Now in March 2022, in addition to the already announced Shadow Warrior 3. Shadow Warrior 3 will be launched on PlayStation Now on the same day as the action packed first-person shooter.

This is the PlayStation service's first-ever day one debut, more commonly linked with Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service. In recent months, PS Now has gained a slew of high-profile contributors.

For example, in January of this year, Mortal Kombat 11 and Final Fantasy XII were among the new additions. Last year, games including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Judgment, and Red Dead Redemption 2 were added to the service for a brief time.

Credible reports have surfaced in recent months that Sony is planning to change up its subscription services in the spring of this year.

According to these rumors, PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now will be combined and increased to compete directly with Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass. PS Now continues to demonstrate why it deserves greater attention in its own way as the public awaits Sony's denial or confirmation.

Crytek's Crysis Remastered will join Shadow Warrior 3 on PlayStation Now in March 2022

The future enhancements to PS Now in March are detailed in a PlayStation Blog article. As promised, Shadow Warrior 3 will be the highlight of the month and will be available to subscribers until July 4.

Crysis Remastered and noir-style, narrative-driven adventure Chicken Police - Paint It Red! will join the service. All three will remain in the PS Now library indefinitely.

Given Crytek's recent announcement of Crysis 4, Crysis Remastered appears to be an especially wise addition to PS Now's catalog for next month. However, it's worth mentioning that this specific item in the service's catalog only contains the remastered version of the original Crysis game.

Years ago, Prophet asked one single question: "What are you prepared to sacrifice?" Original Crysis 3 is now 9 years old!

Crysis Remastered Trilogy, released last autumn for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS 4, and Xbox, allows players to experience the sweeping narrative from Prophet's perspective in Crysis 2 and 3.

Also, if you own a PlayStation 4/5, you can grab #Crysis3Remastered with 40% off right now

While Crysis Remastered and Shadow Warrior 3 will take up a lot of the spotlight, Relicta and Chicken Police - Paint It Red! are two other PS Now titles worth checking out.

In Relicta, players take on the role of a scientist whose discovery of a long-abandoned moon outpost can potentially change the path of human history. Meanwhile, developer The Wild Gentlemen's weird Fowl Police adventure game reunites chicken detectives Sonny and Marty for their craziest case yet.

While streaming continues to be the most popular method of watching movies and television shows, gaming has followed suit with services like PS Now. Sony's program allows customers to stream games on their PS4, PS5, or PC.

Sony's services do not appear to be a dominant force in the market compared to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass.

Hint: unscramble these letters - onso



When are all these games coming?

Xbox Game Pass certainly has the upper hand when it comes to the quality of the content featured in its catalog. While PlayStation has a vast library of over 600 games, players are unlikely to locate the freshest and greatest AAA titles until after the release date.

Although Xbox Game Pass has somewhat less material than its direct rival, it more than makes up for it in terms of quality. Almost every first-party title is included in Xbox Game Pass, which is always a positive, as are a few high-value games.

PS Now is essentially a streaming service, but Xbox Game Pass is designed to allow users to play games locally. PS Now, which allows customers to watch the full breadth of its catalog on any compatible platform, may be a preferable option for players looking for a primarily streaming service.

