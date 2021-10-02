"What should we play then?": Online football fans frustrated as FIFA 22 and eFootball 2022 remain glitchy on release date

EA Sports and Konami have both released their football simulation games at almost the same time. FIFA 22 came out today while eFootball 2022 was launched yesterday.

However, both titles turned out to have one thing in common - glitches. While FIFA 22 is still playable, eFootball 2022 appears to be a buggy and unfinished mess.

FIFA 22 vs eFootball 2022: Distraught football fans complain about the games' buggy state

Players have expressed concerns about both titles, complaining about the lack of quality and ingenuity. This article presents some of the bizarre glitches and issues present in these games.

Uproar surrounding FIFA 22

I'd love if EA had some proper competition or took 2 years to build a game with some soul in it.

Still on the fence whether I'll buy it this year How is anything like this acceptable in a game that comes out using the same engine, with minor changes, every single year?I'd love if EA had some proper competition or took 2 years to build a game with some soul in it.Still on the fence whether I'll buy it this year #Fifa22 How is anything like this acceptable in a game that comes out using the same engine, with minor changes, every single year?



I'd love if EA had some proper competition or took 2 years to build a game with some soul in it.

Still on the fence whether I'll buy it this year #Fifa22 https://t.co/ihhJfudYzS

FIFA 22 users have been complaining about players disappearing and the video above showcases this glitch. As hilarious as this is, it can be absolutely game-breaking in the middle of an online match.

Players vanishing during a game isn't the only problem with FIFA 22. The above tweet shows how the entire screen is blurred out during the match. Many players have reported issues with the blur effect in FIFA 22.

An issue found in the Free Trial might have made its way to the final version too. As seen in the above tweet, free kicks end up bugged and are taken outside the field.

Tom @romdog117 Fifa 22 is a big improvement on 21 but seriously with the lack of changes @EASPORTSFIFA do every year could you guys at least manage to not have it glitch fest on release day! Fifa 22 is a big improvement on 21 but seriously with the lack of changes @EASPORTSFIFA do every year could you guys at least manage to not have it glitch fest on release day!

Another unfortunate glitch seems to make logging in impossible.

gaggsy @Gabriel97090224 Anyone else have a glitch where you cant log into fifa 22? Anyone else have a glitch where you cant log into fifa 22?

FIFA fans always joke about how it's the same game regurgitated every year with a new roster. Yet this time, it turned out to be even more disappointing than advertised.

Disappointment surrounding eFootball 2022

FANSDEFUT @FansdeFUT Il a mangé un certain fruit Otamendi sur #eFootball2022 non ? Il a mangé un certain fruit Otamendi sur #eFootball2022 non ? https://t.co/1I63wI29Mu

The above video shows a hilarious graphical glitch where Otamendi's shoulder swerves unnaturally as Pepe's hand passes right through him.

In an earlier trailer, Messi's in-game footage looked much more realistic than what the finished game offers. As hilarious as it looks, it's hard to believe that PES would stoop to this level.

It's not just Messi whose face got butchered in the game. Almost every other player in eFootball 2022 has a warped appearance that verges on being disconcerting. In contrast, FIFA 22 hasn't messed up much in terms of facial mapping.

This video highlights the terrible physics in the game. Players will often move unnaturally, such as sliding magically or running in a cartoonish manner.

TheTrueBrits🎙️⚽️ @_TheTrueBrits Konami you really shouldn't have released this in this state. This is bad... I mean really bad.. Like bad bad bad #eFootball2022 Konami you really shouldn't have released this in this state. This is bad... I mean really bad.. Like bad bad bad #eFootball2022 https://t.co/6YYDR8XnmT

Another case of the vibrating shoulder in the game. This seems to be a recurring issue whenever shoving is involved.

Despite countless issues and grievances, players are willing to persist with their favorite football titles. Regardless of factions, FIFA 22 and eFootball 2022 have been a collective disappointment across multiple avenues.

