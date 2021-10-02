"What should we play then?": Online football fans frustrated as FIFA 22 and eFootball 2022 remain glitchy on release date

EA Sports and Konami have both released their football simulation games at almost the same time. FIFA 22 came out today while eFootball 2022 was launched yesterday.
However, both titles turned out to have one thing in common - glitches. While FIFA 22 is still playable, eFootball 2022 appears to be a buggy and unfinished mess.
FIFA 22 vs eFootball 2022: Distraught football fans complain about the games' buggy state
Players have expressed concerns about both titles, complaining about the lack of quality and ingenuity. This article presents some of the bizarre glitches and issues present in these games.
Uproar surrounding FIFA 22
FIFA 22 users have been complaining about players disappearing and the video above showcases this glitch. As hilarious as this is, it can be absolutely game-breaking in the middle of an online match.
Players vanishing during a game isn't the only problem with FIFA 22. The above tweet shows how the entire screen is blurred out during the match. Many players have reported issues with the blur effect in FIFA 22.
An issue found in the Free Trial might have made its way to the final version too. As seen in the above tweet, free kicks end up bugged and are taken outside the field.
Another unfortunate glitch seems to make logging in impossible.
FIFA fans always joke about how it's the same game regurgitated every year with a new roster. Yet this time, it turned out to be even more disappointing than advertised.
Disappointment surrounding eFootball 2022
The above video shows a hilarious graphical glitch where Otamendi's shoulder swerves unnaturally as Pepe's hand passes right through him.
In an earlier trailer, Messi's in-game footage looked much more realistic than what the finished game offers. As hilarious as it looks, it's hard to believe that PES would stoop to this level.
It's not just Messi whose face got butchered in the game. Almost every other player in eFootball 2022 has a warped appearance that verges on being disconcerting. In contrast, FIFA 22 hasn't messed up much in terms of facial mapping.
This video highlights the terrible physics in the game. Players will often move unnaturally, such as sliding magically or running in a cartoonish manner.
Another case of the vibrating shoulder in the game. This seems to be a recurring issue whenever shoving is involved.
Despite countless issues and grievances, players are willing to persist with their favorite football titles. Regardless of factions, FIFA 22 and eFootball 2022 have been a collective disappointment across multiple avenues.