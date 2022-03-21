5 games to play while you wait for Hogwarts Legacy

Avalanche Software and Warner Bros’ upcoming action role-playing title, Hogwarts Legacy, is all set to be released later this year.

As the name suggests, the game is based on J.K Rowling’s popular Harry Potter series.

Teh upcoming title is set in the Wizarding World universe, where players will take on the role of a fifth-year student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Players will be able to choose between houses and attend classes at the school.

5 best games that are similar to Hogwarts Legacy

State of Play's official gameplay reveal for Hogwarts Legacy unveiled a stunning open world that includes locations such as Hogsmeade Village and the Forbidden Forest. Players will learn how to cast magical spells, tame magical beasts and brew various potions in the game.

Listed below are some of the best games like Hogwarts Legacy that players should definitely try out (in no particular order).

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

1) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the third and final installment of the Witcher series developed by CD Projekt Red.

Based on the fantasy world of Slavic mythology with hints of Germanic and Norse lore, Witcher 3 has an excellent storyline. It also boasts plenty of epic battles against mythical enemies.

The game offers one of the most immersive open-world experiences in the genre. Similar to Hogwarts Legacy, players will have to battle their enemies with weapons and magic.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the best-selling video games of all time, and RPG lovers should definitely give it a go.

2) Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Middle-earth: Shadow of War was released back in 2017 as the sequel to the popular Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor.

The game continues its predecessor's narrative, based on J.R.R Tolkien’s legendarium. It depicts the events that occurred between The Lord of the Rings and the Hobbit.

Players continue the story of Talion and Celebrimbor, where they forge the Ring of Power to fight against the primary antagonist, Sauron.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War was lauded for its excellent gameplay and enhanced nemesis system.

Hogwarts Legacy might not be a core hack-and-slash game, but Middle-earth: Shadow of War's huge open world and mythical powers would definitely appeal to players.

3) Shadow of Tomb Raider

Shadow of Tomb Raider is the twelfth installment of Square Enix’s flagship Tomb Raider series. The popular action-adventure title is a sequel to the Rise of Tomb Raider and follows the thrilling adventure of Lara Croft.

In the game, players have to venture to the legendary city of Paititi through the tropical regions of the Americas. They also have to fight against Trinity, a paramilitary organization. The narrative is based on Aztec and Mayan mythologies.

Similar to Hogwarts Legacy, Shadow of Tomb Raider offers a unique gaming experience filled with puzzles and clues.

4) Batman: Arkham City

Rocksteady Studios and Warner Bros. released Batman: Arkham City in 2011 as the second installment of the Batman: Arkham series.

Sequel to Batman: Arkham Asylum, the game provides a much more interactive and larger open-world map.

All of Batman's capabilities featured in Arkham Asylum, including his stealth abilities and detective skills, have been improved in this game, with a lot of focus on combat gameplay.

Although Hogwarts Legacy will put a lot of emphasis on open-world dynamics and the acquisition of new abilities, fans will definitely love the dark setting of Gotham City.

5) Spider-Man: Mile Morales

Insomniac Games and Sony released Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 2020. It turned out to be one of the best-selling Spider-Man games ever.

The storyline highlights Mile Morales' struggle to maintain a balance between being a civilian and being Spider-Man.

The game offers a stunning open world in New York City, where players will be able to undertake new missions and interact with NPCs. As players progress through the story, they will be rewarded with new gadgets and suits.

While players can cast different spells from Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy, Spider-Man Mile Morales allows players to use abilities like Camouflage and Venom Blast.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh