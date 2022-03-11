Fortnite subtly teases Spiderman: Miles Morales skin for Chapter 3 

Fortnite and Spider-Man fans alike have been looking forward to seeing more Spider-Man related skins since they were first teased. Spider-Man was a big reason why many players got the battle pass and the Spider-Man: No Way Home skins were a big seller, so it makes sense.

Since then, gamers have only gotten a Green Goblin skin and will soon be getting the Mary Jane skin. However, more are probably on the way, potentially including Miles Morales.

Miles Morales could be joining Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The main reason leakers, players and content creators believe more Spider-Man skins are on the way is because Epic Games said so themselves.

This text was on the website at the beginning of the season:

"With the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass, unlock outfits like Spider-Man, the wanderer Ronin, the outlaw Harlowe, and more. Later on in Chapter 3 Season 1, unlock the leader of the legendary "Seven": The Foundation. And speaking of Spider-Man, look out for new Spideys (plus a few friends and foes) dropping into the Item Shop throughout the Season!"

Naturally, this implies that plans are being contrived, which goes beyond incorporating Tom Holland's Spidey, Green Goblin and Mary Jane. An image discovered in the Fortnite Daily Bugle (found at the 3:08 mark) would have players believe one of them is Miles Morales.

Whether he qualifies as the "new Spidey" or "friends" remains to be seen since Miles was both a friend to Peter Parker's Spider-Man and very much his own version of the superhero.

In the same area where the Miles Morales photo was found, there were a few other images of heroes. The first had Green Goblin, who eventually made it into the game.

The second had the X-Men, many of whom were in the game, including Rogue and Gambit. Another had Loki, who was a Crew Pack member, and the most important one holds Miles Morales.

Miles Morales tease in-game (Image via TaborHill on YouTube)

Nothing official has been confirmed by Epic Games, but it's a near impossibility that Miles and probably other Spidey characters don't get added to the game.

With just over a week left in the season, the clock is ticking, but the skins are more than likely coming. As for who might join Miles, it's anybody's guess, but a Miles Morales collaboration is almost assuredly coming to Fortnite.

