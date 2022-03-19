Will Quidditch be in Hogwarts Legacy?

With the recent reveal trailer of Hogwarts Legacy, fans were treated to more Harry Potter goodness, including a look into how the world looks and functions.

From attending classes to exploration and friendships, the game has a lot for players to do. New ways of travel, including flying brooms, were also introduced. But will gamers be able to use these new methods to play a game of Quidditch?

Will gamers be able to play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy?

The trailer revealed so much about the upcoming game Hogwarts Legacy. Inside, the trailer featured numerous world features, including seasons and dynamic weather changes.

Gamers were also shown they could learn how to fly a broom and practice as well as race others. The broom was showcased as a method of travel in the game. But there was no mention of Quidditch.

No evidence suggests Quidditch is going to be available

In the world of Harry Potter, Quidditch is the essential sport of the witches and wizards of Hogwarts. And, of course, fans would be delighted in its appearance in this expansive game.

However, from the trailer, there is no evidence to suggest that Quidditch is currently available in the game. It lists brooms as only a method of transportation - not as a required item to play the sport of Quidditch.

It could be added later

Gamers will be able to master the ability to fly on brooms, increasing the distance they can travel (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)

Of course, this is all clear speculation, but the game could potentially add Quidditch later. If not in the base game, there could always be a DLC that would allow for it.

However, the physics and engine required for Quidditch may not have been a part of the developers vision for the game at this time. No matter the case, this is the deepest dive into the world of Harry Potter so far.

Fans can still explore the beautiful world surrounding Hogwarts with their brooms

The trailer showcased Hogwarts and its campus, as well as the world around it, that can be explored by players in between their studies. The world uses dynamic weather and changes with seasons to make it beautiful and inviting to explore all year long.

The trailer showcased gamers traveling via broom to get to their locations faster, enabling them to see so much more of the world.

Players can get their hands on the game this holiday season

The game is releasing in the holiday season of 2022 so gamers will be able to get their hands on it soon (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)

At the end of the trailer, fans were shown the release date for Hogwarts Legacy would be expected during the holiday season of 2022. Fans have been waiting since 2020 to get their hands on a copy of this game, and the wait is almost over.

Until then, gamers will have to make do with the two amazing trailers they have been given until more information is revealed as the time gets closer.

