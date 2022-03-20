From $10 Best Buy cards to Amazon listings, all about pre-ordering Hogwarts Legacy

The craze and excitement surrounding Hogwarts Legacy, Avalanche's upcoming IP, is at an all-time high after the recently concluded dedicated State of Play. Even though people were hyped about the game before the event, with a fresh in-depth look, the community is clamoring for a concrete release date and the option to pre-order.

Amidst the hullabaloo, a number of listings from various retailers for physical copies of the title have cropped up. Players will also find the option to pre-order the game at Best Buy with a lucrative gift card offer. This article collates information on how to pre-order Hogwarts Legacy and what is known about its release date so far.

Listings at various retailers open up for players to pre-order Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is slated to be released in the Holiday 2022 period of the year. The upcoming Wizarding World RPG will be available on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Although there's a long wait ahead for the players, they can start pre-ordering the game in the meanwhile.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. https://t.co/Lw84hs1Pdx

For now, players can find pre-order listings for the game on Amazon and Best Buy. On Amazon, the listings for the different versions are as follows:

Nintendo Switch - $59.99

PlayStation 5 - $69.99

Xbox One - $59.99

Xbox Series X - $69.99

Best Buy is offering a $10 gift card to players who pre-order the game on their website. Regarding this, the website states:

"The e-gift card will be created and sent out after your eligible product is fulfilled or picked up in-store."

On Best Buy, the listings are as follows:

Nintendo Switch - $59.99

PlayStation 4 - $59.99

PlayStation 5 - $69.99

Xbox One - $59.99

Xbox Series X - $69.99

As of this writing, there is no official information available regarding the different versions of the game that will be available at launch, or what the prices will be. Offers like this at Best Buy are unlikely to stay for long, so players are advised to check them out if they plan to buy the game for the stated platforms.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Your first days at Hogwarts are sure to be a whirlwind. #HogwartsLegacy Your first days at Hogwarts are sure to be a whirlwind. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/xwj0trRLyt

Hogwarts Legacy will be an RPG set in late 1800s in Hogwarts and other locations in the wizarding world. Players will experience the life of a fifth-year student at the famed school as they attend classes, learn spells and potions, battle evil wizards and uncover the mystery surrounding the resurgence of Ancient Magic and an impending goblin rebellion.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee