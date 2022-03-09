"Has nothing to do with the game": Cyberpunk 2077 gets review bombed for stopping operations in Russia

Cyberpunk 2077 may have inadvertently walked into a storm in a period when the game started to win hearts. This happened over the developer's CD Projekt Red's decision in light of the current geopolitical situation. As a result, the game is being review bombed by players who aren't fans of the publisher's decision.

#Cyberpunk2077 #cyberpunk Cyberpunk 2077 was review bombed recently because the devs spoke out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. What are your thoughts on this? CDPR said that they will halt sales and distribution of the games in Russia. Agree/Disagree? #cdpr ojektred #cdpr Cyberpunk 2077 was review bombed recently because the devs spoke out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. What are your thoughts on this? CDPR said that they will halt sales and distribution of the games in Russia. Agree/Disagree?#Cyberpunk2077 #cyberpunk #cdprojektred #cdpr https://t.co/hQY5fhNivt

Several corporations and studios in gaming have decided to restrict their business practices in Russia. However, CDPR was the first mainstream studio to declare this decision. Since then, several other significant houses like Electronic Arts have also followed the path by banning their products in the Eastern European nation.

There have been many debates among fans over the rationale behind the decision. However, companies have to stay unperturbed, and fans have found ways to declare their stance like the latest review bombing saga.

Cyberpunk 2077 gets review bombed over CD Project Red's decision

The most recent rating of Cyberpunk 2077 is 'mixed' on Steam, which is a result of the review bombing. Steam's page even gives an asterisk to the rating to indicate the recent phenomenon.

The recent case of the review bombings (image via Steam)

Many negative reviews contain hate speech, so they have been avoided from being shown here. To put it formally, the cease of sale and support of CDPR games hasn't gone down well. The review bombing is fallout from that.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been on a redemption arc since patch 1.5 was released. The game has received next-generation upgrades and several upgrades that have changed the game. This has appeased many fans who believe that the latest update has made the game what it should have been from the start.

spacer @thespacer_ @Steam Cyberpunk's being review bombed because of the halt of sales in Russia and Belarus, this has nothing to do with the game. Don't you think you should revert some reviews going on there? It's not nice. #Cyberpunk2077 @Steam Cyberpunk's being review bombed because of the halt of sales in Russia and Belarus, this has nothing to do with the game. Don't you think you should revert some reviews going on there? It's not nice. #Cyberpunk2077 https://t.co/6prOBeuwAY

However, several fans have felt disheartened by the recent review bombings. Few have even asked Steam to take it down because there is nothing wrong with the game being negatively reviewed.

This comes in the backdrop of what the Polish developers had said earlier when they announced their decision.

"The entire CD PROJEKT Group stands firm with the people of Ukraine. While we are not a political entity capable of directly influencing state matters, and don’t aspire to be one, we do believe that commercial entities, when united, have the power to inspire global change in the hearts and minds of ordinary people. We know that players in Russia and Belarus, individuals who have nothing to do with the invasion of Ukraine, will be impacted by this decision, but with this action we wish to further galvanize the global community to speak about what is going on in the heart of Europe."

It remains to be seen when the review bombs will stop and if Steam will take any further action.

Edited by Srijan Sen