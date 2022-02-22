CD Projekt RED thanks Cyberpunk 2077 fans with new community-focused montage

It's been over a year since Cyberpunk 2077 was released to the public. The announcement of CD Projekt RED's sci-fi action RPG was highly anticipated.

Cyberpunk 2077 @CyberpunkGame



Here's to you! It's been a year since the release. Thank you for all of the support and passion you've given usHere's to you! It's been a year since the release. Thank you for all of the support and passion you've given us 💛Here's to you! https://t.co/RZZiYtef06

To celebrate both the game and its community, CDPR has compiled Cyberpunk 2077's hype train into a five-minute-long video. This is meant to show their thanks and appreciation for all that their Choombas have done.

Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a long and arduous journey

The video mostly showcases social media milestones and fan reception throughout the game's marketing cycle. From the initial 2013 CGI teaser and launch of the official website to gameplay reveals, public events, and reactions - it's all captured here.

CDPR shared many milestones they have reached with this project. The most notable ones include:

The 48-minute gameplay demo from 2018 - viewed over 22 million times on YouTube.

Photo contest - 2139 submissions from 76 countries around the world.

Cosplay contest - 180 participants boasting impressive and true-to-lore costumes.

The studio also highlighted countless fan projects like artwork, videos, and mock renditions of in-game items, accessories, and weapons. Given how controversial the game has been since its release, dedicated fans seem to have stuck with it.

CDPR and the future

Cyberpunk 2077 @CyberpunkGame



No middle ground.



#Cyberpunk2077 If there’s one thing I can tell you about this city – you either love it or wanna burn it.No middle ground. If there’s one thing I can tell you about this city – you either love it or wanna burn it.No middle ground. #Cyberpunk2077 https://t.co/NnRPS8ExU3

It's public knowledge that Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the highest-budget games of all time. Its marketing and development campaign combined cost over 300 million USD (via GamesIndustryBiz). With Keanu Reeves playing a significant role, it was no wonder that fan hype was unstoppable. Of course, to everyone's surprise, the end product was a mess on an unprecedented level.

Everyone is aware of the post-release fiasco, where the game turned out to be a technical disaster. Broken quests, unfinished mechanics, a variety of bugs - the list was endless. CDPR's poor management was cited as the cause behind the development troubles.

The studio acknowledged their rocky journey after the backlash and recalled the numerous patches and updates made to Cyberpunk 2077 in their latest video. Regardless of how it launched, the game is now in a better state. However, it is by no means perfect. Despite the studio's best efforts to clean up the mess, the title is still bound to leave many people scarred and burned for any future endeavors they may undertake.

The latest Patch 1.5 tweaks the game in numerous ways, making for a smoother and more enjoyable experience. It also finally adds "next-gen" versions to the latest PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available for PC, PS4, XB1, PS5, XSX|S, and Google Stadia.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh