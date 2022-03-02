With EA banning Russian clubs in FIFA 22, which leagues and clubs are likely to be removed?

The realm between video games and reality seems to be thinning, with FIFA 22 and other FIFA products being the latest to make a radical decision related to the game's content.

Several organizations, including the real-life governing council of FIFA, have recently passed significant sanctions related to Russia and its clubs. While that decision was reasonably expected, the recent choices announced by EA Sports have hinted at significant changes coming into the game.

All Russian clubs and the Russian national team will be banned from all FIFA products based on the latest decisions. This includes three existing games in the series - FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile and FIFA Online.

While it hasn't been stated when the changes will be coming, there are also chances for more sanctions to come along the way. However, the decision is set to seriously impact FIFA 22 in the coming days, along with all other FIFA products.

Which teams will be affected by EA Sport's ban across FIFA 22

All sets of information are yet to be revealed by official sources. Information like the ETA of the removal and the affected modes haven't been disclosed, but there can be educated guesses related to the information fans have on hand.

Dmitri Alperovitch @DAlperovitch The New York Times @nytimes FIFA has agreed on a range of measures that would take effect for Russia’s crucial World Cup qualifying playoff next month. But the proposals — including a ban on Russia's name and flag — exclude the all-out ban on Russia’s national team. nyti.ms/3BVfxc6 FIFA has agreed on a range of measures that would take effect for Russia’s crucial World Cup qualifying playoff next month. But the proposals — including a ban on Russia's name and flag — exclude the all-out ban on Russia’s national team. nyti.ms/3BVfxc6 FIFA will ban Russian team from using its name and flag but will still let it play. That will show them! twitter.com/nytimes/status… FIFA will ban Russian team from using its name and flag but will still let it play. That will show them! twitter.com/nytimes/status…

The most prominent name to be banned is the Russian National Team. The team has licensed individuals in FIFA 22, and the ban will have major repercussions among gamers in the European nation.

The second set of the ban will be coming to all the Russian clubs that play in the Russian first division. The ban is similar to the one recently handed over by UEFA in real life, which banned the clubs from all three European competitions.

Complete list of Russia's first division clubs

Akhmat Grozny

Arsenal Tula

CSKA Moscow

Dynamo Moscow

Khimki

Krasnodar

Krylia Sovetov

Lokomotiv Moscow

Nizhny Novgorod

Rostov

Rubin Kazan

Sochi

Spartak Moscow

Ufa

FC Ural Yakaterinburg

Zenit St. Petersburg

Undoubtedly, the ban will be across all game modes, namely the manager mode and the Ultimate Team.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball All Russian clubs have been suspended from UEFA and FIFA competitions until further notice. All Russian clubs have been suspended from UEFA and FIFA competitions until further notice. https://t.co/iSQ8jCNcbN

One interesting thing that remains to be seen is the future of the players of these clubs. There have been cases where a club isn't present, but their players are. Alternatively, player cards have also been removed due to real-life activities. While no information has been informed, players are advised to keep notice on all official channels.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar